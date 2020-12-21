A 'gifted' Queenstown athlete is given home detention for kicking a man

A 20-year-old Queenstown man was sentenced to nine months’ home detention when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Monday.

A grandfather made a heartfelt plea to a judge saying a return to te ao Māori will help his grandson.

Leyland Rapata-Brookland, 20, Ngāi Tahu, was sentenced to nine months’ home detention, 100 hours’ community work and ordered to pay $750 emotional harm repayment for injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in September 2018.

The court was told he kicked a man on the ground after he had been out drinking with friends in Queenstown.

The victim has memory and sleep issues since the incident.

In the Invercargill District Court on Monday, at his sentencing, Rapata-Brookland’s grandfather said he felt great sadness and apologised to the victim on behalf of his whānau.

The grandfather knew a kaumātua in Queenstown who could help.

“I know in my own experience it was a return to te ao Māori that was what made a difference,” he said.

Rapata-Brookland, of Queenstown, was found guilty by a jury in October of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Michael Walker said Rapata-Brookland was an extremely gifted athlete, and Judge Bernadette Farnan later told the court he excelled at rugby, running and had other athletic prowesses.

Walker said he was seeking what amounted to a second chance for the defendant.

The court was told Rapata-Brookland was doing an apprenticeship and was well-regarded at work and about 10 friends and family were in court to support him.

Judge Farnan said Rapata-Brookland had been drinking when his brother ran off, he followed him and an altercation happened with the male victim.

The brother admitted a lesser charge in what could be seen as a “street fight”, Judge Farnan said.

“Young men’s brains don’t fully develop until well into their 20s,” she said.

Walker submitted that Rapata-Brookland became involved out of concern for his brother.

Despite going to trial, Walker said Rapata-Brookland was remorseful.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said “this young man has clearly got a huge amount of ability” and supported a rehabilitative approach.