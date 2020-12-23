Sheep inflate Around the Mountains Cycle Trail pedestrian stats

Stock could be responsible for hundreds of pedestrian counts on the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail.

A thousand sheep have been counted as pedestrians on the Around the Mountains Cycle Trail.

A Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation report says stock could be inflating usage numbers, skewing figures at a counter near Lumsden.

The report also shows the trail was used second-least of all 22 Great Ride trails for the 12 months to March 2020.

The 186km trail winds through Southland and Otago.

Only the St James Cycle Trail in Canterbury had fewer uses for that 12-month period.

Four counters on the Around the Mountains trail tallied 6676 cyclists and pedestrians.

The report says occasionally a large flock of sheep were moved across the counter at Lumsden, which “could inflate numbers by several hundred”.

However, the report then says about 1000 of the pedestrian counts are actually stock movements.

The report also notes short there-and-back trips from Kingston were not counted.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District mayor Gary Tong said the spike in numbers because of the sheep was quite funny.

It says in the report that the trail’s reputation had yet to catch up with recent improvements, and this would result in increased use.

The Southland District Council administers the trail and created a trail manager position in 2019.

Mayor Gary Tong said if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, more people would have used the trail now, than in the 12 months the report looked at.

The spike in numbers because of the sheep was quite funny, he said.

Tong believed if the counter that caught the sheep traffic had not already been moved, it would be.

Farmers used the trail at various spots, Tong said.

The trail has been hit by storms and flooding in recent years, and it also had troubled beginnings.

Storms in early February led to flooding, as thousands of Southlanders were evacuated from towns along the Mataura River.

That flood damaged the trail, and in June the Southland District Council got $379,793 from MBIE to fix it.

In October, deputy mayor Ebel Kremer suggested parts of the trails could have to be moved because of climate change and its proximity to waterways.

In 2016, access to the upper Oreti River brought the ire of Fish & Game, and the parties went to Environment Court.

Later in 2016, Stuff reported the cycle trail project had blown out to by $9 million.