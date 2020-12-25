Southlanders social distancing with Santa

Southland mum Erica Fosbender, who lives in Melbourne with her husband Ben and two children Elliot Willis, 9, and Lia, 7, cannot make it home to her family in Invercargill this Christmas, but their traditional picture with Santa was able to go ahead – under strict Covid-19 conditions.

Even Santa has to abide by social distancing rules at Christmas.

Covid-19 has wrecked plans for many Kiwis trying to get home to New Zealand for Christmas, but Santa has kept the magic alive – from under a mask and 1.5 metres away.

“We booked the Santa pic online. Normally you rock up and wait for an hour in a queue. This time it was quite good. They didn’t want you getting there early. It was very orderly and everyone was on their spot ... We were in and out in 15 minutes.”

The children missed out on sitting on Santa’s lap this year, keeping a distance of 1.5m.

“He had a chat to the kids but it was hard to hear ... I think he had a mask on under his beard. I’ve seen pictures with some wearing masks over their beards.”

Masks and other precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus were becoming normal so the children did not find a socially-distanced Santa too strange, she said.

“I think they find Santa photos strange anyway.”

Fosbender, who usually spend two weeks in Invercargill with family during the Christmas-New Year holidays, would this year spend it at home in Melbourne, she said.

“We are used to seeing my family three times a year. The last time we saw them was January ... lots of Christmas plans have gone up in smoke.

“A lot of restrictions have eased ... at the moment you can have 30 people in your house for Christmas Day, so I think people are quite excited about that.

“Everyone is just trying to stay local – accommodation prices have been ridiculous. An Air B&B costs tens of thousands of dollars for a week – Invercargill house-deposit kind of thing.”