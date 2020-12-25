Little Sadie surprises her mum and becomes a Christmas baby

Tamara Bray and Tyler Reece welcomed little Sadie Reece at lunchtime on Christmas Day at Southland Hospital.

It seems little Sadie Reece couldn’t wait to open the Christmas presents her grandmother had already tucked under the tree for her.

She was only due to be born on Monday, but surprised her parents by arriving on Christmas Day, right about the time they should have been enjoying lunch with her great-grandparents.

Sadie was the first baby born at Southland Hospital on Christmas, at 1.09pm.

Her parents Tamara Bray and Tyler Reece haven't really thought about how they’ll handle birthdays, but Bray concedes she was hoping not to have a Christmas baby.

Reece said they only agreed on Sadie's name a few weeks ago, but despite her early arrival, her room was ready and waiting for her.

“We've got too many clothes to be honest,” he said.

Gazing at his daughter, Reece added: “I think the dog and the cat have to sleep outside now.”

Sadie adds to what's a fairly festive time of the year for the Bray family.

Her grandmother celebrated a birthday on December 18, while her mum's in on the 20th.

Bray went into early labour at about 9am on Christmas morning, got to the hospital at 12 noon, and gave birth to her 3.2 km baby just after 1pm.

Southland Hospital confirmed that a second baby was born later in the afternoon.