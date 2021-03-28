Cowboys knock over rivals He Tauaa to win Southland club rugby league competition

Cowboys player Chris Apoua on the charge during the Southland District Rugby League club final against He Tauaa in Invercargill on Saturday.

The Cowboys have been crowned Southland District Rugby League's 2021 club champions.

The powerful Cowboys team beat He Tauaa 32-8 after it raced out to a 18-0 lead early in the game.

Cowboys hadn’t lost to a Southland team for close to four years until He Tauaa tipped up the Cowboys in round-robin action this year to set up a tense buildup to the final.

The teams have developed a competitive rivalry during the past decade since some former He Tauaa players went about forming the Cowboys club in 2011.

Robyn Edie/Stuff He Tauaa player Jiuta Navukuka being tackled in Southland District Rugby League's club final against the Cowboys in Invercargill.

The two teams have now met seven times in a row in Southland's club decider with the Cowboys holding the edge since 2018 in terms of victories.

However, prior to that He Tauaa remarkably won five titles in a row.

Ten years on from being established the Cowboys have developed into a formidable outfit led by some experienced players.

Included is hooker Daniel Low who in Saturday's grand final become the fifth player to bring up 100 games for the club.

A standout this season for the Cowboys has been Tee Peteru who has previously played more of his league on the wing but has slotted in a fullback as injury cover this season.

Peteru again impressed in Saturday's grand final victory.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Cowboys player Logo Peteru with the ball being tackled by He Tauaa player Jiuta Navukuka.

After many years of going head-to-head with rugby union the Southland District Rugby League decided last year to move its club competition from winter to summer to avoid the clash with rugby.

It's a move that seems to have worked with many players in the Cowboys and He Tauaa teams playing both rugby league and rugby.

Chris Apoua is probably best known in Southland for his deeds as tighthead prop for the Stags but on Saturday played a key role in helping the Cowboys win the 2021 Southland club rugby league title.

Veteran Cowboys halfback Nathan Anderson said Apoua was obviously a strong ball carrier on the field but what he had bought to the culture of the team off the field had also been important.

Anderson was one of the key drivers behind setting up the club and is proud of what has been achieved.

While Saturday’s grand victory over He Tauaa was pleasing he said the fact they now had 60 junior players playing on Sundays was just as exciting.

About 14 of the Cowboys players will now join Collegiate for the club rugby season where they will play in the division one competition this year.

On top of the senior final played at Elles Rd on Saturday, the under-13 rugby league final was also played.

It was Arowhenua Cooks who took out the under-13 final beating He Tauaa 36-22.

The focus will now switch to the representative season which includes the Southland Rams campaign later in the year.