New South Alive chairwoman committed to creating a growing, thriving community

New South Alive chairwoman Beryl Wilcox says she’s always looking for opportunities for people to gather and learn.

In Invercargill's other city centre, South City, blues music slides out of a barber shop on one street, while purple-haired ladies natter away in a pin-up style salon across the road.

Around the corner, young men and women play basketball against the backdrop of a community cooperative and garden.

It wasn’t always like this, but a group of about 100 volunteers have been working hard to inspire pride in the once run-down neighbourhoods of south Invercargill.

And their new leader is brimming with ideas for South Alive's future.

Chairwoman Beryl Wilcox, who took up her post in October, has served on the boards of schools and tertiary institutions.

She had lived all over, even spending 25 years on Stewart Island, but said she always returned to the community she loved.

“My childhood was south Invercargill. I lived down Saturn St when there were still paddocks across the road,” Wilcox recalled.

She watched one of Southland's oldest communities slowly change as a major employer shut its doors and a school network review removed schools from the southern suburbs.

So she was delighted when she returned to Invercargill and saw an advertisement for board members for South Alive – a community organisation striving to build a place that engendered pride and empowered its residents.

The group do this in many ways: from stamping out vandalism as soon as it appears, to creating a safe and engaging environment for youngsters, and establishing a computer hub for seniors when the local bank closed.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Constable Reuben Boniface is with The Pantry manager Alice O' Brien and South Alive admin and finance manager Claire McDonagh, who decided to revive the Community Constable Chat forum.

Being some of the oldest buildings in Invercargill, many homes had fallen into disrepair over the years, but the area is starting to look more flash with good-looking houses and gardens earning their owners vouchers from local businesses.

At the centre of South Alive is its community hub – known as The Pod – where it offers practical and educational seminars, holiday programmes and special events, along with The Pantry – a natural goods store that powers the organisation financially.

“People think The Pod is it, but most of what’s happening is in the community,” Wilcox said.

Like a soon-to-be launched heritage trail that will take visitors through eight historical sites in south Invercargill.

Wilcox is also excited about South Alive's Air Quality Project with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research which is collecting data to improve health outcomes.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Deow (real name Danny Owen) is the man behind the striking mural on the side of The Pantry. The painting process in October 2020 was also a chance for Aurora College art students to work alongside a prominent artist.

She's hoping to add some more community events to the diary, as survey respondents say they're great for bringing people together.

And then there's the Food Secure project. The pandemic and national lockdown had highlighted the community’s need for food security, Wilcox said, so South Alive would be teaching practical steps to achieve it – from harvesting seeds to growing.

In the meantime, the Pay it Forward campaign allows people to donate money used to create food bags for families in need identified by schools.

South Alive's action groups worked on challenges like housing and maintaining the dog park, Wilcox said, but the organisation was always adding new projects based on community needs.

It regularly sought feedback from residents to find out what the community needed to grow and thrive, she said.