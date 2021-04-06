Gore's library to move to church building as redevelopment begins

An image of the Gore District Councils' proposed new library foyer.

The Gore District Council will shift its library to the Encounter New Life Church so that work can start on the transformation of the James Cumming Wing into the district's new $6.82 million library.

Information about the relocation was posted on the council's social media page on Tuesday.

It says the library will close on April 16 and reopen at the new location on May 6.

The church building is in Jacob St, off Hokonui Drive.

The church will remain open for services and other activities, using spaces separate to the library.

The social media post says: 'space will be a bit tight, but our staff has done a great job of mapping out the church hall to make sure all the books will be there. Internet computers, the Ancestry computer, printer, copier and scanner will be available, as will WiFi.’

The council received $3m in Government funding to develop the new library. A further $958,000 from a financial contribution from Mataura Valley Milk has been allocated to the library project

In December, the council revealed concept plans for its $6.82 million library, which will include meeting rooms.

The council will need to borrow $1.32 million to complete the new library, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

It will be the second move for library staff, after asbestos and black mould was found in the old library building at the town's Heritage Precinct, which forced the move into the James Cumming Wing.