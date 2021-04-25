Something special brewing at Surrey Park, Pirates-Old Boys crush Marist

Pirates-Old Boys lock Craig Smithon the charge as Marist players Scott Eade, left, and Caleb McKenzie try to bring him down while Keanu Kahukura looks on.

There's something pretty special brewing at Surrey Park at the moment in terms of Pirates-Old Boys start to Southland's premier club rugby.

Surrey Park-based Pirates-Old Boys has quickly emerged as the big movers in Southland club through the first three rounds of the race to the Galbraith Shield.

After wins over the Eastern-Northern Barbarians and Star, Pirates-Old Boys made it a trifecta on Saturday by knocking over Marist in the game played at Surrey Park.

It means after three weeks of the 2021 season Pirates-Old Boys is the only unbeaten team.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pirates-Old Boys player Cory Hoffman-Grey, left, eyeing up the Marist players about to tackle him during the Southland premier club rugby game at Surrey Park.

But it was the way Pirates-Old Boys won on Saturday which would have sounded some alarm bells around the premier division.

Marist had just come off a victory over Woodlands but by halftime against Pirates-Old Boys found itself trailing 19-3.

It was extended to 26-3 early in the second half through second five-eighth Desmond Spooner’s second try of the day, before Marist finally started to halt the Pirates-Old Boys onslaught.

The visitors scored two tries to Michael Moodie and Allan Gillies to bring it back to 26-15 and provide a glimmer of hope for the Marist faithful in attendance that a comeback victory was a possibility.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Marist player Michael Moodie passes the ball during the Southland premier club rugby fixture against Pirates-Old Boys.

However, the gritty Pirates-Old Boys outfit was able to swing the momentum back its way and scored two late tries to rack up a 38-15 bonus point victory.

Veteran lock Craig Smith, who is zeroing in on 200 games for Pirates-Old Boys, was outstanding in the win.

Smith found himself carving off big metres with the ball in hand running in the open, but he did not shirk his duties in the tight.

His locking partner George Hall also got through plenty of work, as did the entire Pirates-Old Boys forward pack for that matter.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Pirates-Old Boys player Josh Murrell halfback is about to feed the ball into a scrum under the watch of referee Sam Nicholson during the Southland premier club rugby fixture.

Rookie halfback Josh Murrell yet again showed his value as a distributor for Pirates-Old Boys.

For the understrength Marist, the big plus on Saturday was the return of Flynn Thomas to the starting lineup.

The week before he played 30 minutes off the bench after returning from a lengthy injury layoff but on Saturday stepped up his comeback by starting in the loose forwards and impressing.

Midfielder Will Murray was probably Marist's best in a beaten cause.

Pirates-Old Boys wasn’t the only team on Saturday to raise some eyebrows given the Eastern-Northern Barbarians blitzed Blues in their trip to Invercargill.

The Barbarians scored three first-half tries and a further three in the second half in its 42-10 victory.

The visitors went up in lots of seven with first five-eighth Jordan Maher converting all six tries.

Five of the Barbarians' six tries was scored by forwards as yet again the combined country team’s physical forward pack proved to be its strength.

Coach Nathan Howden said loose forward and captain Jacob Coghlan was “playing out of his skin” at the moment while he added lock Brenton Howden stepped up to the occasion on Saturday.

Howden was pleased with the improvements his team had made early in the season.

He hinted towards some soul-searching following its 36-15 round one loss to Pirates-Old and felt the young team was heading in the right direction after back-to-back wins over Midlands and Blues.

The tricky situation for the Barbarians is it now has a fortnight off, given there is no rugby this weekend because of the opening weekend of duck shooting, before the Barbarians have the bye the following weekend.

Howden said it could halt some of the momentum it had created during the past fortnight.

The third round three premier fixture was played on Thursday night at Limehills with Star beating Midlands 31-13.

For Star, it was its first win of the season while Midlands is the only team in the seven-team competition yet to register a victory.

Defending champions Woodlands had the bye in round three.

Jamie Searle / Stuff Drummond Limehills Star outclassed Bush Pirates to win 99-0 in division two of Southland’s club rugby competition at Drummond on Saturday.

RESULTS

Premier

Pirates Old Boys 38, Marist 15; Eastern-Northern Barbarians 42, Blues 10; Star 31, Midlands 13.

Division 1

Waikaka 43, Waikiwi 3; Riversdale 26, Mossburn 23; Wyndham 74, Albion 3; Mataura 28, Tokanui 22; Edendale 45, Pioneer 17; Collegiate 28, Te Anau 19.

Division 2

Drummond-Limehills-Star 99, Bush Pirates 0; Bluff 25, Ohai-Nightcaps-Otautau 0; Balfour-Lumsden 29, Waiau Star 15; Riverton 24, Woodlands 15; Marist 10, Pirates-Old Boys 0, Wakatipu 39, Blues 5; Star – bye.