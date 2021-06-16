Southlanders feel relatively safe, Justice victims survey finds

Less than 10 per cent of sexual assaults and frauds are reported, a Justice survey found.

Southlanders feel relatively safe and are less likely to experience various crimes, an annual Ministry of Justice survey shows.

The New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey tabulated 7425 face-to-face interviews done in about 15 months to November 2020, to understand unreported crimes and trends.

Seven per cent of Southland households were burgled, the survey says, that is less than the national average of 11 per cent, and 15 per cent in Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay and Auckland are the regions where adults are most concerned with overall safety, compared with Gisborne, Taranaki, Wellington, Otago, Southland and Marlborough, where people are more confident about overall safety, the survey shows.

In terms of perceived safety, while there were no significant differences between people living in rural and urban areas, those in medium urban, small urban, and rural areas were slightly less concerned about their safety.

There was also no significant difference in feeling of safety between ethnic groups.

The interviewees, all over the age of 15, were asked about incidents of reported and unreported crime they had experienced in the last 12 months.

About 602,000 adults experienced one or more personal offences and about 332,000 households experienced one or more household offences during the previous 12 months.

The most common reason for not reporting household offences such as burglary, trespass and vehicle offences was “too trivial/no loss or damage/not worth reporting”.

Car theft had the highest likelihood of being reported, about 91 per cent.

More than four out of five (82 per cent) of adults felt safest when they were with family.

The survey found sexual assault and fraud were likely to be the most under-reported crimes, with only seven or eight per cent of incidents reported.

Thirty per cent of sexual assaults happened in business areas.

Ministry of Justice deputy secretary sector Tim Hampton said census data was used to ensure those interviewed were representative of the overall population of New Zealand.

A figure that stood out was that 75 per cent of sexual assault victims did not feel what happened to them was a crime, Hampton said.

Among those who did consider the incident a crime, the reporting rate was almost three times higher, 22 per cent.