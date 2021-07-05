Invercargill electoral candidate Basil Walker facing charge over expenses

Basil Walker received 187 votes when he stood as an independent candidate in Invercargill at the 2020 elections.

A businessman who stood as an independent candidate for Invercargill in the 2020 election to campaign against the closure of the Tiwai aluminium smelter has been charged under the Electoral Act.

Basil Walter Walker,​ of Queenstown, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of failing to file a return of election expenses and donations with the Electoral Commission between October 2020 and February 2021.

In the Queenstown District Court on Monday defence counsel Paige Noorland​ said Walker had since filed the outstanding documentation.

“It was a peaceful protest,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Fine for Advance NZ candidate who did not file expense return

* ACT leader David Seymour regrets not having Invercargill or Southland candidates for election

* Penny Simmonds takes Invercargill electorate seat



Walker, 69, stood as an independent candidate in the Invercargill electorate at the September general election on a platform of trying to save the Tiwai aluminium smelter.

He secured 187 votes.

Walker grew up in Bluff but lives in Queenstown, where he was a key instigator of the Millbrook housing and golf development, and successfully pushed for free Herceptin treatment for breast cancer patients as his wife suffered from the disease.

Judge Bernadette Farnan​ ordered Walker to reappear in court on August 30.