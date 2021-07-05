SIT's $17 million learning centre on schedule for February opening

Southern Institute of Technology head of faculty, new media, arts and business Hamish Small is happy the construction progress on the new Centre of Creative Industries.

The Southern Institute of Technology’s $17 million Centre of Creative Industries is on track for completion in early November.

It is being built in and around the old St John’s Anglican Church in Invercargill.

SIT’s head of faculty, new media, arts and business Hamish Small said the centre would open for student education on February 14 – the start of the first semester in 2022.

The centre will house SIT’s school of music and screen arts school which covers animation, fashion technology and concept art.

”It’s all digital technology. Our IT guys and contractors, they’ll be full on from October cabling and fitting out,” Small said.

Bad weather has caused a few interruptions, but one of the biggest delays was the arrival of louvers from Switzerland. The ship transporting them was held up from going through the Suez Canal when another vessel got stuck in the canal for six days in March.

The St John’s organ has been refurbished and is in storage until being brought back later in the year or in early 2022. Strengthening work has been done to the church.

A visual and oral site on the history of the no-longer used St John’s Church will be one of the many features in the centre.

Positioned close to a public cafe in the centre will be a giant digital screen constantly showing the students’ projects.

“When exhibitions are on in the church, the public will have access to it,” Small said.

“[Construction] is coming together really well, exactly what we planned ... a lot of people will be blown away when they look through it.”