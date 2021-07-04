Queens Park go back-to-back for first time in club's 64-year history

Queens Park's Cameron Johnson in action against Thistle at Turnbull Thomson Park in Invercargill.

Queens Park has gone back-to-back in Southland's Donald Gray Cup premier football competition.

It beat Thistle 2-1 on Saturday to lock in the 2021 Donald Gray Cup title with two weeks still to play in the competition.

Queens Park headed into the game against Thistle needing just a draw to lock in the title.

The Paddy Murphy-coached team went 1-0 up through a Liam Martin goal in the 20hh before Thistle’s Dylan Meehan leveled it at 1-1 before halftime.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Queens Park goalkeeper Kavindu Bhagya action against Thistle at Turnbull Thomson Park in Invercargill.

Late in the game, Queens Park made it 2-1 with an Anton Fitzgerald goal to ensure it was able to celebrate its title-winning effort in style.

It led to a good night for the Queens Park champions.

“To be fair we have a good night when we are losing, so it was a really good night [on Saturday night],” Murphy joked.

The 2021 title follows the 2020 title it won last year in a Covid-19 interrupted season. The 2020 triumph was the club’s first Donald Gray Cup title since 2008.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Liam McLure with the ball for Queens Park in his team's Donald Gray Cup game against Thistle.

Saturday’s victory meant Queens Park has gone back-to-back in Southland’s top-flight football competition for the first time since the club was formed in 1957.

Murphy said to achieve a club first was extra special for this team.

“It’s tough to go back-to-back, you’ve got a target on your back when you win it,” he said.

While the Donald Gray Cup title has been locked away Murphy said there is motivation to play well in the next two weeks.

Queens Park is unbeaten to date this season and Murphy said they would love to keep it that way.