Susupicious fire destroys Southland public toilet

A public toilet at Cosy Nook, Southland, has been burnt down. [Southland District Council]

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a remote public toilet in Southland.

The destroyed toilet block at Cosy Nook was discovered on Saturday morning, a Southland District Council spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said the fire was reported at 3.30pm on Saturday, and it was thought the fire happened earlier in the day.

The public toilet, on Mullet Rd, Pahia, suffered extensive fire damage and inquiries were underway, the police spokeswoman said.

The area was remote and police were asking anyone with information that could assist to ring 105 and quote file number 210710/6716.

Supplied The fire was believed to have happened on Saturday, July 10. [Southland District Council]

Cosy Nook is about an hours drive west of Invercargill.

The toilets were 20 years old, the council spokeswoman said.