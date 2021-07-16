More earthquake-prone building notices to appear in central Invercargill

The Invercargill City Council is coming to the end of its engineering assessment process for priority earthquake prone buildings.

In 2018 the council carried out inspections on 420 buildings with 209 declared as not being earthquake-prone.

The remaining 211 priority building owners were asked to get engineering assessments done on their building within 12 months.

A 12-month extension was granted because of the Covid-19 lockdown. The council’s compliance specialist Michael Hartstonge said they were now at the end of that extension.

To date, the council has issued 93 earthquake building notices.

Earthquake-prone building owners will either have to display an orange framed notice identifying it is rate 0 to 20 percent of the New Building Standards, or a black and white notice highlighting it is rated at 20 to 34 percent.

“We are going to see these in the city going forward with building owners required to fix these in prominent locations on the front of their buildings,” Hartstonge said.

“Some buildings require multiple signs with multiple entry points. The intent of these is that building owners know what they are walking into before they go in.”

“We are receiving calls from building owners, and likewise tenants, who suddenly realise they are in an earthquake-prone building. It’s fair to say it’s not been well-received.”

The council has not been actively monitoring that the notices have been fixed to required buildings but has sent a letter to owners advising that they will be.

Hartstonge said there was not anyway around the situation given it was a legislative requirement from central government.

Building owners have 12.5 years from the notification date that their building status was earthquake-prone to upgrade or demolish. Non-priority building owners have 25 years.

Priority buildings were those that are situated in important transport routes or have high level of pedestrian traffic.

Once the council has worked through the priority buildings it will focus on other buildings in Invercargill.

About 2000 buildings would need to be investigated, Hartstonge said.