Celebrations for 125 years of pipe band music postponed to 2022

ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band president Brendan Copeland at home browsing through some of the band's memorabilia.

Pipe band officials are disappointed celebrations to mark 125 years of the music in Invercargill have been postponed because of Covid-19.

For some, it brings back memories on how the pandemic nearly ruined the national championships in the city in 2020.

The ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band was to hold the 125th celebrations in August but with uncertainty over future alert levels, the decision was made to postpone the event until April 2022.

Band president Brendan Copeland said one of the main reasons it could not be moved to later this year was that it would be difficult to fit it around the pipe band competition circuit.

“We have to accept it ... we’ll reschedule it and make it a bigger and better next year.”

He would never forget how close the national championships in Invercargill on March 13-14, 2020 came to being cancelled because of Covid-19.

On March 19, New Zealand closed its borders to all but citizens and permanent residents because of the pandemic and went into lockdown on March 25.

“We were very lucky to get the national championships completed last year,” Copeland said.

The City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band is the oldest band in the southern hemisphere.

“It was originally called the Southland Highland Pipe Band. We’ve had a few name changes over the 125 years to get to where we are now.”