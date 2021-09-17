SIT develops new training for electric vehicles

SIT head of faculty of Trades and Technology Douglas Rodgers and SIT programme operations manager of Trades and Technology Luke Mason, left, with the electric vehicle used for class.

The Southern Institute of Technology has introduced a new short course for fully qualified automotive technicians for electric vehicles.

The short course is to train fully qualified automotive technicians in safety servicing of electric vehicles (EVs) and will earn them credit.

SIT trades and technology programme operations manager Luke Mason said currently in the industry, only the manufacturer’s dealerships had specialised training for electric vehicles.

“They run bespoke kind of direct training for their own products. So, your mum and dad mechanic you know who own their own business, they don’t really deal with these sorts of vehicles yet,” he said.

There were other tertiary education centres offering training in EVs, especially the safety related elements of the training; but the advanced qualification in EVs were only available in one or two places in the country, Mason said.

SIT trades and technology head of faculty Douglas Rodgers said SIT was waiting on approval to begin NZ Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level 5) in 2022, which would be an advanced qualification.

The SIT developed initiative came out of seeing an increase in electric vehicles on roads, he said.

“It will become part of the suite of advanced automotive training being offered at SIT... the move into the field of EVs is really based on need.

“We ran a pilot at our Christchurch campus to meet some demand, and it has been very successful; demand there has increased, so we’ve expanded training there and also into Invercargill,” Rodgers said.

Service station owner and mechanic with 30 years experience Terry Walsh completed the two-day electric vehicle programme at SIT's Christchurch campus.

It’s one of the best courses he had done, Walsh said.

He took part in the programme because he saw the need to be keeping up with technological advancements in the automotive industry.

“It’s upskilling with new technology. It’s only going to keep evolving, and if we don’t upskill, we’ll get left behind.

“... I’ll be making sure all my staff do the course,” Walsh said.

In 2016, the Government introduced its Electric Vehicles programme.

With a goal of getting about 64,000 electric vehicles by the end of 2021 on New Zealand roads, there has been continued measures to help support that.