Man throws bricks at gym weight plates at victim

The Invercargill District Court building, where a man was sentenced for assault charges on Friday.

A Southland man has been sentenced to six months’ community detention and 12 months’ supervision after he assaulted a person by throwing bricks and weight lifting plates at him.

Shannon Trent, 34, admitted assault with intent to injure, assault with a weapon and common assault in relation to the incident, at a house in the Invercargill suburb of Strathern on January 14, 2021.

Defence lawyer Fergus More said the incident escalated when the complainant pulled a knife.

Trent was a hard worker and had good support network, but in the past he had “latched” onto the wrong friends, More said.

The summary of facts says about 8.50pm the victim was at home when Trent and two co-defendant’s went to the house.

An altercation ensued between the four men, where Trent punched the victim multiple times in the head before the victim pulled a knife out of his pocket, it says in the summary.

Trent and one other co-defendant went to leave, however the third co-defendant continued with the altercation. Trent and the other man returned, picked up weight lifting plates and bricks and threw them at the victim, it says in the summary.

Judge Russell Walker also imposed a curfew and ordered Trent to counselling or treatment as recommended by probation.