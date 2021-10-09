Vehicle hits Invercargill house, driver critically injured

A person is critically injured after a two-car crash where one of the cars drove through a fence and hit a house.

The crash happened about 6.50pm in Invercargill, at the intersection of Layard and Salford streets, Windsor.

A neighbour said he heard a crash, looked out and saw the car go through the fence and hit the house.

Che Baker/Stuff The scene of a two-car crash in Invercargill on Saturday, where one of the vehicles went through a fence and hit the front of a house.

The vehicles had stopped after the crash, and the vehicle accelerated through the fence, he said.

READ MORE:

* Car smashes through New Plymouth fence, lands perilously close to house

* Car crash causes pre-Christmas havoc as brick flies into lounge



A police spokeswoman said the driver was critically injured.

Another neighbour said he had just sat down for dinner when he looked outside, saw smoke coming from the vehicle against the house and someone was screaming for a fire extinguisher.

The roof of the vehicle which hit the house had to be cut off, so the driver could be removed.