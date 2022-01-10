Fire crews mopping up two-hundred metre hedge fire in western Southland

Five western Southland fire crews have been called to a large hedge fire, which is under control. [File photo]

Firefighters are dampening hotspots at the scene of a 200-metre hedge fire in western Southland.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said on Monday, crews from five stations and a helicopter had been called to the shelter belt blaze, which was under control.

The fire was at Lancorp’s Mararoa​ Station on Mararoa​ Rd, The Key, about 22 kilometres east of Te Anau, the spokesman said.

The alarm was raised at 4pm, and at 7.30pm firefighters were dampening hotspots, “mopping up” the perimeter and the helicopter had been sent back, the spokesman said.

Firefighters from Balfour, Blackmount, Lumsden, Mossburn and Te Anau stations were required, he said.

The helicopter was called from Te Anau at 5.15pm, the spokesman said. The power authority were also called.

The helicopter had been expected to take water from the nearby Mararoa River, he said.

The fire was 50 by 200 metres, but there was no threat to any buildings, the spokesman said.

The fire was upgraded to a “second alarm”, because conditions were very hot and there was a light breeze, he said.

MetService says temperatures in the Te Anau area reached 26 degrees Celsius on Monday, with wind gusts up to 24 kilometres per hour and no recorded rainfall.