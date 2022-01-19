Cycling Southland search for new general manager, Tour of Southland race director

SBS Tour of Southland race director Sally Marr marshalling at the Mill Road North corner during the 2020 tour. [File photo].

Cycling Southland is on the hunt for not only a new general manager but someone to fill the all-important job of SBS Tour of Southland race director.

Central Otago-based Chris Foggin was contracted by Cycling Southland in 2021 to take on the general manager duties but has since stepped down from the role to pursue other opportunities.

Cycling Southland also needs to find a replacement for major events co-ordinator Sally Marr, which includes the Tour of Southland race director assignment.

While the Tour of Southland race director task was just one part of the events job Cycling Southland president Nicola McAra acknowledged its importance.

Bruce Ross held the role for 35 years before stepping down at the end of the 2019 tour.

Marr then led the 2020 and 2021 races. The 2021 event offered up some challenges with Covid-19 at play.

“When Bruce indicated his resignation, given the nature of the tour - it’s not something you can just step into quickly and know what you are doing, it has got many moving parts - we had Sally shadow Bruce on a tour, so she could understand how it comes together. We are hoping to do something similar this time.”

Cycling Southland is advertising the general manager’s job as a 25-hour per week part-time role “that provides an opportunity to take the organisation to the next level”.

The major events co-ordinator job is advertised as a 30-hour per week part-time position.

McAra agreed filling two important vacancies at the same time was a challenge.

She said they had already had some inquiries and hoped to get the positions filled as soon as possible.

McAra was keen for Cycling Southland to build from what Foggin had developed, which included working with other cycling codes more closely.

“We’ve already had one meeting with the BMX and the mountainbike club and there is a real goodwill to work together to create a cycling community in Southland. We are excited by that and what to keep driving that.”