Regional council to carry out gravel survey on Southland rivers

Environment Southland councillor Allan Baird has asked how long it will take before gravel is removed from some Southland rivers. (File photo)

Environment Southland will begin a high-definition survey of the Mataura and Waikaia river catchments to determine the amount of gravel built up in the systems.

A contract has been awarded to LandPro to survey the rivers using light detection and ranging equipment.

The information gathered will be used to shape a consent application by the Catchment Operations Division to form a river management system for both rivers, and to shape a consent application for gravel extraction.

Farmers expressed concerns about the gravel built up in the rivers after flooding last year saying it needs to be removed because it’s changing the course of rivers and is impacting on pastures and infrastructure when the rivers flood.

Councillor Allan Baird, at a meeting on Wednesday, asked how long the surveying would take because some farmers were still waiting on the council to take action on the gravel matter.

“I’m just looking at time frames because there have been issues or concerns over gravel build-up in those rivers for some time and I think some of the farmers are looking for some activity,’’ he said.

Survey work would help understand the issues better, but he wanted to know at what stage there could actually be gravel moving from the river beds, he said.

Catchment operations manager Ramon Strong said the survey would start in the next few weeks, and once the information had been analysed, the regional council would go through the consenting process.

In 2021 the catchment division said it was applying for a global consent for gravel extraction, which would cover multiple locations, after some farmers raised concerns about river management.