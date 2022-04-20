Nine houses reportedly sell for above $1 million in Invercargill in March

There were nine reported sales above $1 million for the month of March in Southland. [File photo]

House sales in Southland decreased almost 34% last month compared to March last year, and houses are taking longer to sell.

REINZ chief executive officer Jen Baird said “anecdotally, the Southland market is now one of more sellers than buyers – and both are acting with an increased level of caution.

“Sales count decreased 34.7%, and the median days to sell increased 11 days compared to March 2021. Some agents say that rising interest rates may continue to slow the market further,” Baird said.

In March 2021, 219 houses were sold in the district, which decreased to 143 in March 2022.

Throughout New Zealand the amount of residential property sales decreased 33.5% in March 2022, from 10,151 in March 2021 to 6,752.

However, Southland’s median house price of $440,000 in March this year was an increase of 7.3% on March 2021 of $410,000.

Southland Real Estate sales manager Steve Lindsay said reportedly there were nine reported sales above $1 million for the month of March in Invercargill, which was quite significant for the city.

“When you get that number of sales above a million dollars, what that does, is pull up the median price as a consequence, so you know that’s a mathematical calculation.

“What we’re seeing is a good number of sales above that $700,000 price band ... so again that’s people committing to staying in the region and upgrading to more value based homes, homes of a greater value,” he said.

In a report released by REINZ, Baird said the amount of first home buyers and investors in the Southland market had reduced, and there was lower attendance at open homes in part because of Covid-19.

Changes to the CCCFA had also had a negative impact on buyer interest, and investors were having to grapple with tax changes for rentals as well, she said.

Between March 2021 and March 2022, the median house price in the Gore District rose from $336,000 to $380,000, in Invercargill from $430,000 to $470,000 and in the Southland district it decreased from $400,000 to $370,000.

Nationally, median prices for residential property in New Zealand increased 7.9% annually, from $825,000 in March 2021 to $890,000 in March 2022.

The median residential property price for New Zealand excluding Auckland increased 14.1% annually from $679,000 in March 2021 to $775,000 in March 2022.