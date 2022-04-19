Two Southlanders in NZ indoor bowls team for trans-Tasman test

Suzanne Mackie and Gary Low have retained places in the New Zealand indoor bowls team.

Southlanders Gary Low and Suzanne Mackie have again been selected for the New Zealand indoor bowls team.

It will be the fifth time Low has represented the country and the fourth occasion for Mackie.

“Anytime you can make the New Zealand team, regardless of what sport, it’s the pinnacle of anything,” Low said.

“To achieve it again is awesome. You can’t describe how it feels to put that silver fern on.”

Players were selected on their results, with regular good performances enhancing their chances.

Mackie believed commitment to practising and travelling to competitions outside of Southland had helped her bowling skills.

“Hard work pays off,” she said.

Hand and eye co-ordination, consistently good results and being a team player were key attributes needed to be successful, Low said.

“The way the team gels is integral to how we perform.”

Low is a member of the indoor bowling club that operates out of the Invercargill Working Men’s Club. Mackie is affiliated to the North Invercargill Indoor Bowling Club.

They were both in the New Zealand team that won the World Cup of Carpet Bowls in England in 2018.

Low and Mackie are among the 16 named in the NZ team to play Australia in a trans-Tasman test match in Ballarat, Victoria, in September.

The test was to be held last year, but it copped two postponements because of Covid-19. It is usually played every two years.

Invercargill hosted the last test match in 2019 when New Zealand beat Australia.

Indoor bowls was first played in New Zealand in 1908 and now there are 414 clubs in the country.