Covid-19: Southern hospitalisations reach 40 people, 1410 new community cases

On Wednesday the Ministry of Heath reported 1410 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southland and Otago.

There are 40 people in Southern hospitals with Covd-19, the highest since the pandemic began, and 1410 new community cases in the Southern District Health Board area.

In New Zealand there are 547 people in to in hospital with the virus – 14 of whom are in intensive care or high dependency care units, the Ministry of Health reported in a statement on Wednesday.

Due to an IT network issue, the ministry is unable to yet release any further data, the statement said.

The cases in hospital are split between Northland: 41; Waitemata: 92; Counties Manukau: 82; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 38; Bay of Plenty: 22; Lakes: 7; Hawke’s Bay: 17; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 4; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital & Coast: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 49; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1 and Southern: 40.

On Wednesday, the Southern DHB reported there were 27 people in Dunedin Hospital, eight in Southland Hospital, three in Dunstan Hospital and two in Waitaki.

No patients at any of the Southern hospitals were in the intensive care unit.

There were 1410 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in Southland and Otago on Wednesday, up from 989 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The 989 new positive cases were in Invercargill, 251, Southland District, 108, Gore, 42, Central Otago, 96, Clutha, 94, Dunedin, 548, Queenstown Lakes, 166, and Waitaki, 75.

Dunedin had a noticeable increase with 367 reported on Tuesday and 548 reported on Wednesday.

In total, there are 6699 cases in Southland and Otago that have not recovered in the past week.

On Tuesday, the end of a long weekend at orange for many, 8270 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 53,066.