Larger jet needed to move cargo from Invercargill to Auckland

Air NZ used an A321 jet for its Auckland to Invercargill and return service on Friday. It replaced an A320 jet for the day to transport a large amount of cargo from Invercargill to Auckland.

For the first time Air NZ flew an A321 jet into Invercargill on Friday.

Air NZ told Invercargill Airport chief executive Nigel Finnerty that it needed more capacity on Friday, and it would be using an A321 instead of the normal A320.

The A321 can carry 220 passengers, while the A320 holds 170. Both jets carry freight.

Air NZ’s communications manager Desiree Schmucker said Friday’s flights “were upgraded to transport a backlog of cargo from Invercargill to Auckland”.

Finnerty said overall Invercargill passenger numbers were okay for March and February, but had increased in April with school holidays.

He expects numbers to rise as more people start travelling again with borders re-opening.

Finnerty believed some Kiwis unable to holiday overseas had been coming to Southland and Stewart Island as an alternative.

“I think we’ve benefited from that,” said.