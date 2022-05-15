Pirates-Old Boys playing depth Southland club rugby novelty

Pirates-Old Boys first five-eighth Greg Dyer in action against Star in the Southland premier club rugby contest at Waverley Park in Invercargill.

Pirates-Old Boys co-coach Ben McHugh remembers preparing for the 2019 Southland premier club rugby season with the realistion they had just 16 players on their books.

Eight players would generally turn up to trainings and getting 15 players on the park each Saturday was deemed a success.

At one point that couldn't happen, forcing the Surrey Park lads to default. Not surprisingly Pirates-Old Boys founds themselves floundering at the bottom of the Southland club rugby’s premier ranks.

It’s a far cry from where the Invercargill-based club finds itself now, four seasons on.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff 01022022. News. Kavinda Herath /The Southland Times /Stuff-Star fullback Zac Thomas action against Pirates-Old Boys at Waverley Park Invercargill

Pirates-Old Boys is five from five to start the 2022 season and barring a significant upset loss to Midlands this coming Saturday will make it six from six to complete the first round of round-robin play.

You have to cast your mind back to 2020 when Pirates-Old Boys last lost a round-robin fixture.

Most importantly it’s the club’s depth, in particular in its forward stocks, that now has other clubs looking on with envy.

“People are quick to forget, it was only four or five years ago we had 16 or 17 players," McHugh said.

For the past few seasons the club has been able to retain the bulk of its players each year and at the same time add new players to the mix.

It’s that added depth that played a major role in helping Pirates-Old Boys bank four bonus-point wins in the space of just 15 days in a congested period of the 2022 competition.

Pirates-Old Boys have gone from scraping together 15 players to now having to have some tough conversations with players around selections. It’s a club rugby novelty.

While other clubs had to front with much the same team through the recent “storm week” period the Pirates-Old Boys decision-makers have been able to chop and change players.

Its latest 26-9 victory over a spirited and improving Star outfit wasn't pretty, but McHugh conceded it was probably that depth at the end of a tough period that got them through.

Pirates-Old Boys sit six points clear at the top of the points standings after five games, and it would be a surprise if it was not aiming up for the Galbraith Shield come the playoffs.

Although McHugh knows too well round-robin form doesn't always mean playoff success.

Pirates-Old Boys went through the 2021 round-robin season unbeaten only to be tipped up by Star in the semifinal.

It’s prompted a rethink in 2022.

“We were probably burnt out come that semifinal. We didn't manage minutes and conversations throughout the [2021] season,” McHugh said.

“We had a lot of Stags guys and good club guys that just wanted to play week in week out, we should have been a bit wiser. But we’ve got the ability to do that this year.”

McHugh said while his team sits top of the pile at the moment he added little separated first and sixth in the competition and anyone can beat anyone.

Blues showed that on Saturday when, with a re-jigged lineup, it toppled the Eastern-Northern Barbarians 35-22.

The Barbarians lead 17-12 with about 20 minutes to play before Blues finished best.

Halfback Jay Renton led the way, with his boot in particular, landing long-range penalties and a drop goal to lift Blues to victory.

With Blues’ first choice wingers Michael Manson and Sam Hartmann out veteran looseforward Daniel Townson started on the left wing, while Blues also brought Junior Talaifono up from the club’s B team to fill a spot on the right wing.

Talaifono made an immediate impact at premier level grabbing a hattrick of tries.

Usual looseforward Tupou Kaufononga filled in at second five-eighth and in another injury blow for Blues broke his ankle. Remarkably he played on for a while with the broken ankle before having the leave the field.

While the Eastern-Northern Barbarians have won just the one game from four outings they still a real threat in 2022, particularly when it is at full strength.

As expected Marist sit second spot in the competition standings following a 41-15 win over Midlands on Saturday.

It was one of three Marist-Midlands senior showdowns on Saturday with home team Marist completing a clean sweep.

Marist also won the Division Two development contest 43-16 and the senior women game 29-10.

RESULTS

Premier

Blues 35, Eastern-Northern Barbarians 22; Pirates Old Boys 26, Star 9; Marist 41, MIdlands 15.

Division One

Te Anau 12, Waikiwi 3; Wyndham 19, Waikaka/Riversdale 8; Mataura 31, Drummond-Limehills-Star 7; Edendale 9, Tokanui 5; Pioneer 62, Albion 0.

Division Two

Ohai-Nightcaps-Otautau 20, Riverton 18; Waiau Star 20, Collegiate 12; Bluff 22, Bush Pirates 17; Mossburn 43, Balfour 10.

Division Two (development)

Star 22, Pirates-Old Boys 12; Blues 19, Wakatipu 10; Marist 43, Midlands 16.