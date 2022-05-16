New name for sports centre honours Garrett family

Table Tennis Southland’s Ron Garrett is thrilled but surprised the sport’s Invercargill stadium will be named after his family.

In a rare Southland sporting family tribute, the Lindisfarne St facility will be renamed Garrett Stadium in the ultimate compliment to the table tennis success and service provided by Ron, wife Ngaire and daughters Debbie and Vicki.

That connection stretches back to 1965 when Ron Garrett first got involved. The fact that he is still deeply connected today at 78-years-old speaks volumes of his passion and devotion to the sport and the Southland association.

“It is definitely an honour,’’ he said.

“But it’s certainly not something I, or the family, expected at all.

“For me, I have always tried to be more of a background sort of person.’’

Don’t be fooled by Garrett’s modesty because anyone who follows table tennis understands that he and his family have been the backbone of the sport in Southland.

Garrett, especially, has won more table tennis awards and accolades than you can heave rocks at, including being a Table Tennis New Zealand Hall of Fame inductee and TTNZ’s official of the year three times, including last year.

He managed New Zealand teams at two Commonwealth Games, has served on the sport’s Oceania Federation and has had a successful playing and coaching career.

The whole family caught the table tennis bug, with Ngaire having been closely linked in all her other half’s efforts.

She has an outstanding Southland and New Zealand veterans’ playing record, while she also served as association secretary for 12 terms between 1968 and 1993.

Adult daughters Debbie and Vicki have certainly played their part, having represented New Zealand at junior and senior level.

Debbie, still based in Invercargill, has been a go-to administrator as association secretary and tournament controller at various Southland championships.

With that sort of longstanding contribution, it’s easy to see why the name Garrett has been so synonymous with table tennis in Southland.

It’s for that reason that Table Tennis Southland wanted to honour the Garrett dynasty and break with tradition by naming their stadium after them.

“The Garrett family DNA goes back a couple of generations, with their name being the first thing that comes to mind when you think about table tennis in Southland,’’ Table Tennis Southland operations manager, Wayne McEwan, said.

“They’re outstanding table tennis contributors and, as a family, they’re probably without peer in our sport nationally and up with any family involvement in any code in New Zealand.

“Re-naming our venue Garrett Stadium just seemed the right thing to do.’’

That name change and re-branding will officially take place later this year, meaning this weekend’s annual Southland open will be the last under its existing Table Tennis Southland banner.

But the name change won’t bring any special privileges, like a car park close to the stadium front door, which is just the way the Garretts want it.

“We’ll probably get a car park way down the back,’’ Garrett laughed.