'Our house is on the ground' - residents return home to find house destroyed by fire

The residents of a house at Tuturau, south of Gore, called emergency services on Monday morning to tell them '’our house is on the ground'’.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the residents had not been at their home on Davidson Rd when the fire broke out, and returned to find their house fully destroyed by fire.

FENZ had been notified of the fire at 8.34am.

A fire crew from the Wyndham Volunteer Fire Brigade were at the scene, he said.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, and a fire scene investigator had been notified.