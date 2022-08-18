Police file on four teenagers' deaths in hands of coroner

Nathan Tane says it's the sound of the fatal crash in Invercargill that's stuck with him after multiple people died just metres away from his home on Friday afternoon. [File video]

The police file on the deaths of four teenagers who died in car crash on a main road in Invercargill almost four months ago has been handed over to the coroner.

Konnor Steele, 16, Indaka Rouse, 16, Kyah Kennedy, 16, all from Bluff; and Omaruhuatau “Maru” Tawhai, 17, from Invercargill, died when the ute they were in collided with a truck on Queens Dr, a straight stretch of road in the city with a 50kmh speed limit.

The April 22 crash happened on a wet Friday afternoon. A witness, Logan Lalovaea, earlier told Stuff the ute slid into the truck in a brutal collision.

Police have declined to answer questions about the incident, including which teenager was driving, whether police have ruled out laying charges or whether the incident was captured on CCTV.

READ MORE:

* Tributes flow for four teens killed in Invercargill car crash

* 'Rest in love': The tragic end to four young lives

* 'A sad day for the community': Four young men dead in Invercargill crash



Robyn Edie/Stuff Police Investigators at the scene of a crash on Queens Dr, Invercargill, which killed four teenagers. [File photo]

Southland area commander inspector Mike Bowman said “...this is a coronial matter so we are really restricted on what we can say as the coroner’s really are quite tight on what is said to media...”

In a separate exchange, Bowman said “all these questions relate to an ongoing investigation and as such we are not at liberty to answer them at this time”.

“What I can say is that police will continue to focus our deployment on our roads to ensure our roads are safe for people to drive on them.

“That focus will be on the key areas of restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.”

A coroner’s court spokesperson said the case was currently before the coroner and it would be inappropriate to comment further.