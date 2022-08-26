Businessman in talks for Invercargill anchor tenant

The building in Leven St, Invercargill, where department store Farmers used to be. The owner of the building is now in talks to find new anchor tenants. [File photo]

A big-box chemist will most likely be one of the anchor tenants in the Invercargill building that used to house the Farmers department store, the building owner says.

Owner Gaire Thompson said he was in talks with both Chemist Warehouse and Bargain Chemist.

Farmers became an anchor tenant in Invercargill’s new $180m city block development, of which stage one opened on July 14.

Both chemists required a similar amount of space, Thompson said, but another retailer had shown interest in the entire ground floor of the two-storey building.

Thompson would not disclose the third potential anchor tenant. Planning at the moment was about fitting smaller tenants around the bigger tenants and assessing any need for renovations to the escalators and doors, he said.

Chemist Warehouse has five stores in Christchurch and surrounding suburbs, but no other South Island stores.

Bargain Chemist has seven locations in and around Christchurch, and one in Dunedin.

A Porirua property of Thompson’s houses a Bargain Chemist shop. The chain’s Whanganui store was currently being fitted-out in another of Thompson’s buildings, he said.

The Invercargill building may also need a name change. It had just been known as the “Farmers building”, and Thompson welcomed any suggestions.

A Bargain Chemist spokesperson said “we don’t comment on future sites or any prospective sites”.