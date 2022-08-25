Invercargill firefighters' union rep doesn't want his kids in the industry

The union representative at the Invercargill firehouse does not want his children to become firefighters.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) are at loggerheads in negotiations for a collective agreement. Firefighters across the country are expected to walk off the job for an hour on Friday, as they did on August 19.

Aaron Ramsey has been the union secretary for Invercargill’s unionised firefighters for 12 years, and once negotiations are over he wants to end his 30-year career as a professional firefighter.

Ramsey’s dad Andy was the fire chief at Te Anau, but he does not want his own teenage son and daughter becoming firefighters. While part of that aversion was because professional firefighters did shift work, Ramsey believed the same concerns about staffing levels, training and emotional support would still be there in 20 years time.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill firefighters 'huge, huge, step' to strike

* Firefighters' strike: Five incidents not attended by fire service during walkout

* Cheat Sheet: What you need to know about the firefighters' strike



Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill firefighters walked off the job for one hour as part of the nationwide strike action, on August 19. [File video]

Ramsey himself no longer wanted to do shift work, and wanted to spend more time with family and build a house. The job has taken a toll. He was however interested in possibly working within FENZ.

“This was going to be my final career. It was going to see me through. Not now.”

Ramsey has been at the Invercargill station for 22 years.

He said he averaged 63-hour work weeks last year. There are 54 firefighters at the Invercargill station. Last year, at least four did 3300 paid hours (including leave), Ramsey said, which equated to 78 standard working weeks.

The union had asked FENZ for an 18% pay rise over three years. A pay increase had been the media focus concerning the trade negotiations, Ramsey said, but he was just as concerned about training for medical calls and training and support dealing with angry and distraught family members.

“...emotional support to deal with the angry and distraught families who are angry when a fire truck and not an ambulance shows up.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill firefighters walked off the job for an hour on August 19 as part of the nationwide strike action. [File photo]

Ahead of Friday's strike, FENZ national commander Russell Wood said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointing and frustrating that the union has refused to join Fire and Emergency in its application for facilitated bargaining and has chosen instead to continue to organise strike action. This simply creates risk to the public in those areas covered by career firefighters and will not progress the bargaining”.

Wood urged people to be extra vigilant on Friday during and around the (11am to 12pm) strike hour, as there would be significantly fewer firefighters in urban areas, so responses in those areas may be delayed.

Wood was “disappointed and dismayed at the level of misinformation being spread around about pay and conditions for firefighters”.

Firefighters did a fantastic job, and when called upon, gave up their time to help others, Wood said.

“Like any modern firefighting organisation, we want to do everything we can to support and protect our firefighters. They do a fantastic job and, when called upon, give their time to help others.

“We have offered all career firefighters a pay increase of between 8 and 19% over two years as well as a $2000 lump sum. We have proposed other specific actions to address many of their other bargaining claims. However, some of these claims are based on misleading and inaccurate information, which is why we haven’t been able to agree on a way to address these claims within the bargaining.”