Firefighters strike again for one hour on Friday

Invercargill firefighters walk off the job for an hour as part of strike action at 11am on Friday.

Firefighters walked off the job again for an hour on Friday as negotiations continue to stall between the union and Fire and Emergency NZ over collective employment agreements.

In Invercargill, about 54 firefighters walked off the job between 11am and 12pm.

Firefighters and supporters have walked from the Jed St station to the corner of Queens Drive and Tay Street to stand in protest.

During that time, there was one call out for an alarm activation, and volunteer firefighters attended that.

Robyn Edie Invercargill firefighters walked off the job at 11am as part of the nationwide strike action.

Invercargill union representative Aaron Ramsey told those who gathered for the hour-long strike action he never thought they would walk off the job last Friday, let alone again seven days later.

However, he said FENZ bosses did not appear to be listening to them.

“They’ve still got their heads in the sand telling us there is no problems,” Ramsey said.

He felt there had been a lot of public support following the first strike action taken.

Current career firefighters, former firefighters, family and members of the public joined in a walk through the Invercargill streets during the hour-long protest.

Robyn Edie From left, Elle Conrad of Avondale, near Winton, and Kayla Owen (a volunteer at Waikaka) holding Archer Hamilton, 2, and Angus Hamilton of the Invercargill station as part of Friday’s firefighter protest.

FENZ national commander Russell Wood said there were 10 calls to fire and emergency in total across the country during the strike, and they were all alarm activations.

"I again urge the NZPFU to withdraw its current strike plans which are putting people at risk and participate constructively in the facilitated bargaining process. Mediation has reached an impasse. Despite over a year of negotiations including mediation we are still a significant distance apart.

‘We believe the fastest and most effective way to reach a practical and fair resolution is with the Employment Relations Authority facilitation process.”