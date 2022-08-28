Man presumed overboard from bulk carrier off Otago coast

Berge Rishiri is a bulk carrier registered and sailing under the flag of Isle of Man. [VesselTracking.net]

A man is presumed to have fallen overboard from a bulk carrier vessel off the Otago coast, and the search is on hold.

The vessel is the Berge Rishiri, which was scheduled to leave Bluff at 1am Saturday, according to South Port’s shipping schedule.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said the Chinese national was last seen at 8am on Saturday when he finished his shift.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said the Chinese national failed to report for duty at 4pm Saturday and Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) was advised.

The crew searched the vessel, the ship returned along its track to search and a helicopter and nearby vessel extensively searched along the Otago coast, the spokesperson said.

“A cold-water survivability expert engaged by RCCNZ believes there is little chance the person would have survived.”

All “search assets” had been stood down, pending a search review and assessment, the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.”

“Broadcasts continue to shipping in the area, requesting all vessels maintain a sharp lookout.”

Napier Port schedules the vessel to arrive at 6pm on Monday, carrying logs from Bluff. It was then destined for Marsden Point.

The Berge Rishiri is listed as a 180-metre-long vessel.