Police make arrests after burglaries in the south

Police had made arrests in relation to crime in the south in the past few weeks.

Invercargill Police have arrested a further two men, aged 18 and 23, in relation to a burglary and a ram raid that happened earlier this month.

These arrests are in addition to an 18-year-old taken into custody last week.

Both men were expected to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

Police said the 18-year-old also faces additional charges in relation to an aggravated robbery on Centre St on August 17, a ram raid on Bill Richardson Drive and a number of charges in relation to the theft of motor vehicles used in this spate of offending.

Through inquiries made into these incidents, a 19-year-old man was also arrested and charged with a number of offences relating to motor vehicles and theft in Christchurch and Invercargill.

A Subaru Impreza was also recovered from his address, police said.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in these inquiries and want to reassure the public that those committing such crimes will be held to account.