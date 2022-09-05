Southland's Jack Taylor named in New Zealand U19 rugby team

Southland hooker Jack Taylor has been named in the New Zealand under-19 rugby team to travel to South Africa.

New Zealand Rugby has put the team together which will play against age-group representative teams from the Stormers, Sharks, Lions, and Leopards.

New Zealand Rugby’s high performance player development manager Matt Sexton said the tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and development of the Under 19 age group.

”Over the past two years, Covid-19 has impacted the opportunities available for this cohort. To have the tour come together, is fantastic. We believe, exposing this group to quality South African age group sides who will play a different style of game provides a unique development opportunity for this next generation of players,” Sexton said.

Taylor had a strong New Zealand under-20 tournament playing for the Highlanders and was on the radar of the New Zealand under-20 selectors.

In his first year out of Southland Boys’ High School this year Taylor has been part of the Southland Stags 2022 National Provincial Championship squad.

He started in the preseason fixture against Otago although the Stags coaching group has been wary about rushing Taylor this season and has instead played his recent rugby for the Southland under-19 team.

Taylor was likely to get some game time with the Stags during its upcoming three games in nine days. which starts with the Ranfurly Shield challenge against Hawke’s Bay in Napier on Saturday.

However, with the New Zealand under-19 team assembling in Christchurch on Sunday that plan has changed.

Marist hooker James Moodie is now the most likely option to provide hooker cover for the Stags during their “storm week”.

Fellow Southland junior players Will Stodart and Finn Hurley, who now play their rugby in Otago, have also been named in the 30-strong New Zealand under-19 squad.

The first game in South Africa is against the Stormers on Monday, September 19.