Coming of age - how Gore businesses are reacting to the needs of seniors

Gore's St James manager Paul McPhail with some of the theatre's more accommodating seats.

To be age friendly is good for business – and the message is getting out there.

At Gore’s St James theatre, manager Paul McPhail knows that for his business to be age friendly is about more than the services like ease of access, and those little old-style courtesies like taking the icecreams to seniors in the auditorium who may have mobility issues.

It also goes further than making sure he puts movies on in the mornings, making the ads in the paper bigger-print, and hunting out films that would seem to suit their demographic.

It’s the attitude as well.

His staff is young and like so many young people they don’t always know how to engage with seniors confidently and openly. It’s a learned thing, and worth a bit of training, he reckons.

“So I do train them to talk to seniors, and to people generally, in a respectful way. To try to get a conversation going.’’

To be honest that respect he’s talking about might even include a bit of teasing if it seems appropriate. His staff, he says, soon discover that the older patrons can give as good as they get on that score.

“A lot of the regulars who come in here , we have a yarn about life. And they’ll tell me if a movie’s good, or if it’s no good.

He’s been in the game for long enough that the personal interaction it comes easily.

“The young ones are not so confident. They’re getting better.’’

The St James is one of the Gore businesses that has taken up a toolkit developed locally, with input from a raft of organisations and more than a few seniors themselves, and carries the label declaring itself “aspiring to be age friendly’’.

That word “aspiring’’ is significant. The toolkit doesn’t represent stern requirements. More like good ideas, many of which at first blush might seem bleeding obvious. It’s when you look down the list that you might realise how many hadn’t occurred.

There’s that myth, McPhail says, that seniors lack disposable income.

“We have people coming here in their 80s, a few in their 90s, regularly. Maybe 35 years ago when someone retired it was like you slow down everything. Nowadays people – they’re out and about.The come for coffee, They go to the movies. They go somewhere else for lunch.

“They’re a vital part of the community.’’

And a growing part.

By 2018 some 42% of Gore district’s population was aged over 50 and one in five was 65 or older. By 2043 the projection is that one third of the population will be in that bracket.

They’re working longer, living healthier and the message has been resonating in this and many other communities that these are people whose custom is increasingly valuable and whose patronage cannot be taken for granted.

As far back as 2018 the Financial Times was reporting that far from being the burden predicted by many economists, many older consumers were not spending all their income and could be persuaded to spend more.

We might hasten to add that it would also be folly to assume that every senior is in that happy position.

Supplied Gore District Council Ready for Living co-ordinator Kylie Aitken

But that’s the point. Kylie Aitken, the Gore District Council’s Ready for Living co-ordinator says the older population is, nowadays, the most diverse population there is.

And yes, its overall significance is increasing and business attitudes would do well to keep up.

The extensive consultation with the aged community in Gore revealed far more than structural issues of access, seating and the like.

Assessments made at a glance when a senior entered a shop could be seriously astray – starting with a tendency to down-sell. Defaulting to directing towards the less expensive, lower end, more basic products.

Or assuming seniors are necessarily inclined to earth-toned dowdiness.

Aitken makes the point: nowhere is it written that seniors are averse to colour.

John Hawkins/Stuff Kelly Young of Connected Eastern Southland - an early participant in Gore's Age Friendly Business initiative.

Kelly Young of Connected Eastern Southland, a heartland services co-ordination group involved with the age friendly framework from the outset of its planning, agrees that labels are to be actively avoided.

“When anyone walks through our front door they need something, so we need to find out what that is – but we wouldn’t assume an older person . . needed . ... to ... be....spoken....to....like...thiiiis . . ..” she says, her voice dripping with condescension that many a senior would instantly recognise.

Her business did find the toolkit checklist illuminating.

Clients really noticed that the pathway in had been water blasted to remove moss that they had earlier started to be a tad wary of. That signs were repositioned to be more visible and reception was easier to find. – “it’s a bit of a rabbit warren here’’ – and that the online material was better laid out.

Young can see that at first blush, some businesses might think that the whole toolkit means the imposition of another level of compliance.

“It’s not like that. It’s not mandatory,’’ she says.

“You can make small changes and tick them off your action plan, and keep others in mind going forward.’’

Exactly, says Aitken. It’s more of a journey. Some ideas can readily be undertaken quickly, like turning down the store music if you agree that it’s maybe a bit loud. Other ideas are best tackled when next you’re upgrading your building, like the height of the seating.

“The thing is being aware of it, doing it now, or next, or in your long-term plan. You don’t have to do it all tomorrow to get recognition.

Of course it’s all voluntary. But – and this is a point that everyone seems to want to make only gently – the same goes for seniors’ custom.

They recognise good treatment, and the more reliably they encounter it the more likely they will be to notice its absence.

The age-friendly toolkit breaks down into five categories

Access – the ease of finding, then getting in and around, the premises.

Furniture – suitable seating, counter heights and shelving.

Sensory – lighting, sound and heating at a comfortable level.

Health and safety – handrails, non-slip floor coverings, an emergency kit (and staff trained to use it).

Ease of doing business – flexible opening hours, readable website and accessible product placement.

Businesses are encouraged to consider their communication, including whether they’re catering for people who are not especially tech-savvy, and are communicating in a clear, concise way without jargon or acronyms.

Also up for assessment is whether the very products and services on offer appeal to all life stages,and whether there’s scope for new ones that might better meet the needs of all customers or clients.

As for issues of respect, this encompasses not only avoiding assumptions based on age, gender or ethnicity, but also an awareness of potential vulnerabilities, such as how dementia can be affecting people’s cognitive abilities.

One of the great choruses of age-friendly planning is that nothing about it is exclusive to seniors.

Typically, if it works for seniors it will work for mothers with prams.

More broadly still, nobody wants to slip, to fall, to be talked down to, any more than they want to be unassisted if they could use a hand. An age friendly business becomes a people-friendly business.