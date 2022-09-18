Southland women's hockey team brings home national title

The Southland women's hockey team won the tier two women's title at the National Hockey Championships in Dunedin.

Southland’s leading women’s hockey players have a national title next to their name, and the fact the celebrations continued well into Sunday indicates just what it means to them.

Southland beat North Harbour 2-1 in the tier two women’s final at the National Hockey Championships in Dunedin on Sunday.

It was the Southland women’s team’s first national title since 2016.

Rob Dickie coached the team to national honours in 2016 and was back at the helm for the 2022 triumph as well.

As Dickie and the team continued the celebrations into Sunday he put the special result down to confidence in the group.

Although the national title took some getting in a competitive nine-team tournament.

Southland lost its first pool game of the tournament 3-0, and eventually needed to beat Wairarapa in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals.

It crushed Tasman 5-1 in the semifinal to set up the decider against North Harbour.

Through goals to Dayna Holland and Susan White Southland went up 2-0 in the final and hung on to an eventual 2-1 victory.

Southland finished 7th in the men’s tier two competition at the National Championships.