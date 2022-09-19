Strict new freedom camping rules to quash backpacker vehicle trading

Jucy Group chief executive officer Dan Alpe says new regulations will address a transient market of backpackers re-selling cheap self-contained vehicles.[file photo]

A camper van rental company hopes new toilet regulations will fix a black market of cheap vehicles not up to standard being sold between backpackers.

The Government released its discussion document on its proposed Freedom Camping Regulations this month, requiring self-contained vehicles to have a fixed toilet and undergo a more stringent certification process.

Currently, vehicles can be considered self-contained with a portable toilet, and there is no national register of self-contained vehicles.

Jucy Group chief executive officer Dan Alpe said the proposed regulations would address a transient market of backpackers swapping cheap self-contained vehicles with little knowledge about freedom camping rules.

“Pre-Covid-19 we had a lot of people coming to New Zealand that would buy cheap vehicles and take them around the country for six to eight months, and they didn’t really meet the compliance standards,” he said.

“It’s quite an active backpacker and van sales market ... the problem the industry had with the transient market is there was no way to communicate with backpackers when they arrived in the country ... there was no way to communicate with them the standards to ensure they’re vans met them ... whereas as an industry, it is very easy to police operators and convey information to customers.”

Because Jucy had bright vehicles and a target market of 18-to-35-year-old budget conscious travellers, it was quite often associated with negative perceptions around freedom camping, he said.

He hoped that a more stringent certification process would help remedy that reputation.

Demand for its 800-strong vehicle fleet in New Zealand was at a peak, with forward bookings for all vehicles across summer.

“It’s a plus for the reputation of freedom campers ... it’s exciting times, I’ve been visiting distribution partners in Europe and there is really strong demand for this upcoming summer.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tiny town of Lumsden in Northern Southland was seeing about 100 freedom campers a day during the summer.

Southland District counsellor Rob Scott, of Lumsden, said prior to Covid-19 border closures most freedom campers had been younger, and generally from Europe.

He believed the facilities available at Lumsden meant freedom campers had a “really good” reputation in the area, and he supported introducing new regulations to provide clarity for travellers.

Freedom campers had been virtually non-existent in the town during the pandemic, he said, but the past weekend he had begun to notice the arrival of younger freedom campers from overseas once again.

“It does feel like it’s starting to come up again.”