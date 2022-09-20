History group preserves memories of old-school Bluff

Bluff History Group chairperson Jan Mitchell with one of the plaques detailing the history of the UFS building in Bluff. The building, which now houses the Bluff Prescription Centre, was once the Union Steam Ship company until it moved to the Island Harbour in the late 1950s.

If you want a crew haircut in Bluff you need to have permission from your mother.

However, that was back in the 1960s.

Painted clearly on the wall of Rolly Wilson’s Hairdresser and Tobacconist was the message: “Boys crew cuts – two shillings, and a note from mother.”

The story, alongside the history of the building which housed the business, is on display on the main street of Bluff alongside eight other plaques detailing the town, and its associated businesses, history over more than a century.

Bluff History Group chairperson Jan Mitchell said the group wanted to commemorate Bluff’s rich history as one of the oldest settlements in New Zealand.

It took more than two years sifting through archives and collecting first-hand accounts to erect the plaques that now sit on Gore St.

The project is divided into three phases, with the first – from 122 to 180 Gore St – erected last week, and the second – from 14 to 44 Gore St – expected to be erected before the new year.

Plaques detail the past owners of businesses at the location, dating back to the Crown Grant in as many cases as possible, Mitchell said.

The process had been difficult because different buildings had burnt down and sites had split in the more than a century that had passed since the original businesses came to Bluff.

“They’ve all ended up inter-mixed, so it’s been a very complex issue looking through real estate records.”

Accompanying official information about past owners and building details are first-hand memories or stories of each business.

Tales range from local children ringing the doorbell to prank old George “Shuffler” Steel, who owned the footwear business, to the local baker delivering goods to the port balanced on his head.

Laura Hooper/Stuff The plaque outside Bluff Prescription Centre on Gore St. It is one of nine that were installed on Gore St last week, with a further eight to be dotted along the street before the end of the year.

Mitchell was struck by just how many businesses and industries had flourished in Bluff in the time since settlement.

“There were so many little businesses, we could have gone further … we had an engineer foundry barbers, butcheries and milk bars ... on the corner of Shannon St we had an old oyster factory ... but we had to make a call.”

The project was entirely funded by the Bluff History Group, who were delighted with the results, she said.

“Our aim is to have people be able to walk from one end of the street to the other and to clearly see what was there in the past ... it’s a walk down memory lane.”