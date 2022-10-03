Is it the end of the line for this historic railway station?

The former Mataura Railway Station building is now boarded up and in a sad state of repair.

Mataura's Railway Station is in desperate need of urgent repair, and its future remains uncertain after the Gore District Council decided not to buy it off KiwiRail for $1.

An estimated cost to move it to a new site in the town and upgrade the building has come in at more than $1 million.

Another option, shifting it to the Waimea Plains Railway Trust site at Mandeville, north-west of Gore, also looks uncertain as questions are raised about who would fund the removal and upgrade of the station.

In the meantime, two sections the Mataura Community Board bought to relocate the building to will be retained as green space by the council, after volunteers are found to help clear them.

The 101-year-old building, which is recognised as a heritage structure by both Heritage New Zealand and the Rail Heritage Trust, is described as being ‘in a run down state” and “in desperate need of urgent repair” in a $30,000 feasibility study carried out by Origin Consultants for the community board.

Three options now remain for the building – it is moved to Mandeville, someone else takes or leases the station, or it is demolished.

There is no option for the station to remain and be restored at its current location due to ownership of the land by KiwiRail, the report says.

But moving it to Mandeville would be a huge undertaking, Waimea Plains Railway Trust spokesman Colin Smith said.

He had not seen the feasibility study, and said it had been several years since there had been any discussions about moving the station to Mandeville.

“I would like to see us remain an option, but quite how that would happen and how it would be funded and how the building would be moved here would remain to be seen,’’ he said.

The report includes a long list of structural issues with the building, which has now been boarded up.

The roof is missing slates and the existing ones contain asbestos, and there are multiple locations where water is entering the building which has caused structural damage and damage and decay to the platform structure.

In July 2021 board chairman Alan Taylor said the board had a quote of $60,000 to move the building from its present site to Nuffield St and put it on piles, and it had the funds available for that.

A report from Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry, which was tabled at a council meeting last week, said the estimated cost of the project at $1,050,000 had likely increased by another 20%, which ‘’made the project start to look out of reach.’’

The other ‘’elephant in the room’’ was what the building would be used for if it was moved to Nuffield St. He was also unaware of any widespread engagement with the Mataura community on the merits of the project, the report says.

“In this instance, the building owner has through a sustained lack of maintenance contributed to the marked decline of a once grand feature within Mataura,’’ the report says.

KiwiRail executive general manager property Olivia Poulsen said it was actively seeking another organisation to take or lease the station.

It said it had ensured that the building was safe and secure and undertook maintenance as required.