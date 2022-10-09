Mayoralty mayhem: emphatic change for Invercargill but breathtakingly close calls for Gore and Southland

Invercargill voters decisively euthanised Sir Tim Shadbolt’s epic mayoralty, but change remains a razor-fine issue for Gore and Southland.

Nobby Clark emerged the deep south’s only resounding winner, to become the city’s first new mayor in nearly a quarter-century.

He will lead a significantly changed council heading a team of four, perhaps five, of the Let’s Go Invercargill ticket.

In what nobody expects to be a placid term, the test will be whether he can corral support from the mix of new and old councillors for his agenda which includes easing rates increases by wiping $50 million from $115 million budgeted projects in the short to medium term until cost of living pressures ease.

And - perhaps ominously for the occupants of the civic administration building - introducing measures to hold council staff accountable.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Southland District mayor Gary Tong watches mayoral candidate Geoffrey Young at a meet the candidates function in Te Anau.

Desperately close results in the Southland and Gore mayoralty races, each yet to be resolved, have highlighted the significance of every vote cast.

The Southland mayoralty is so close it could yet be determined by the equivalent of a paddockful of rugby players. No more than 30 votes were separate defending mayor Gary Tong from two of his challengers, businessman Rob Scott and former Federated Farmers president Geoffrey Young.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Will a 13-vote lead prove lucky for Gore mayoral candidate Ben Bell?

Even closer is the Gore mayoralty, were the margin could be spanned by a single rugby league team. On preliminary results Gore’s 23-year-old challenger Ben Bell leads long-term mayor Tracy Hicks by just 13 votes.

Those are two of the closest races in the country, as incoming councils face a triennium of profound change to the structure and funding of local government.

Atop Government-imposed legislative changes, including to water management, the draft conclusions of an extensive review of the structure of local government is due to be published in a few weeks.

John Hawkins Sir Tim Shadbolt and his partner Asha Dutt

Sir Tim Shadbolt’s kaleidoscopically colourful 24-year unbroken run as Invercargill’s mayor came to a halt, polling just fifth for the mayoralty and unable to gain the councillor seat that he had been more closely focussed upon for this campaign.

Clark’s Let’s Go team made a strong showing, with sitting councillor Allan Arnold and newcomers Tom Campbell and Grant Dermody making the cut and Barry Stewart, on freshened progress results released Sunday afternoon, slightly ahead of sitting councillor Graham Lewis for the 12th place spot. The final two places on the council are yet unresolved, coming down to a tussle between sitting councillors Lewis and Peter Kett, and Stewart.

Independent newcomers Trish Boyle and former New Zealand First list MP Ria Bond will join the ICC table, with Rebecca Amundsen the only sitting councillor dropped.

Marcus Lush’s local government career, which began with his ICC by-election win in February last year, has proven short-lived. He came third in the Invercargill mayoralty and had not sought a return to the councillor ranks. Rebuffing online suggestions about standing next time, he replied that this had been a one-time-only offer.

Environment Southland - which is the Southland Regional Council - elects its own chairman and the incumbent, Nicol Horrell, was returned unchallenged by the Western constituency. The council has a transfusion with five new members John Pemberton, Paul Evans, Alistair Gibson, Phil Morrison and a returned Maurice Rodway joining the ranks

Making way were deputy chairman Lloyd McCallum, Allan Baird and David Stevens, who weren’t elected, and Lloyd Esler and Bonnie Mager, who did not seek re-election.

The Invercargill Licensing Trust, fresh from the literally high-profile construction of its new inner-city hotel the Langlands, is set to see just two new faces with chef Graham (Hawksy) Hawkes and Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey voted in. It will need a new leader with Alan Dennis retiring from the role.

The Cadogan brothers retained the confidence of their electorates with Bryan returned as Clutha’s Mayor and Tim not required to campaign as he was unchallenged as Central Otago’s.

New Southland District councillor Jaspreet Boparai has attracted national attention as she has been a prominent member of the conspiracy theorist group Voices for Freedom.