Southland sporting success: It's time to take a moment

Southland’s Ethan de Groot has established himself as the All Blacks frontline loosehead prop.

Sometimes in life it’s worth sitting back for a moment, reflecting and muttering the words, ‘we go pretty good don’t we?’ Logan Savory takes a look at some Southland sportspeople who have impressed recently.

Don’t take this as an exhaustive list of recent success stories. It’s simply taking that moment to hover a small spotlight over just how well the small but plucky province of Southland performs on the national and international sporting stage.

Lincoln Te Tai (softball)

Te Tai has emerged as one of Southland softball’s young stars. The talented Demons pitcher was slected in the New Zealand under-15 Developing Black Sox team which competed in an Australian tournament in Queensland in September.

Te Tai – the grandson of well know Southland sporting personalty Peter Te Tai – is one to look out for during Southland’s summer of softball.

Maggie Manson (basketball)

They are a proud bunch out Otautau way with one of their own, Manson, gaining national attention for her exploits on the basketball court.

The Central Southland College pupil was named in the Neww Zealand under-15 team for the FIBA Oceania Champions in Guam in November.

Great news for Manson and for the Southland Basketball Association’s development pathway.

Josh Cocker (netball)

The popularity of men’s netball is growing year-on-year and there’s a Southlander right in the thick of it.

Cocker is part of the New Zealand under-20s which this month has taken on Australia.

He played his way into national honours after lining up for the Southland A team at the men’s nationals in August.

Steve Welsh - PA Images Southland’s Corbin Strong on his way to winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain.

Corbin Strong (cycling)

Boy has Southland got a good one here. Strong’s talent has been on the radar for some time but in recent months he has made it all that bit clearer.

Following a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on the track Strong delivered a career highlight on the road when he won the first stage of the Tour of Britain in Scotland.

Just this week he was back impressing in the velodrome when he claimed a silver medal in the elimination race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Alex Crosbie (motorsport)

It has been a huge month for fast-rising Southland motor racing star, Alex Crosbie.

The 15-year-old Year 11 student at Southland Boys High School, has spent time in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy programme as well as experiencing success in New Zealand.

Crosbie is the reigning New Zealand Formula Ford Champion and like many others from the Oceania and Asia-Pacific region applied to be a part of the prestigious academy and was one of just 24, 14 to 17-year-olds selected from New Zealand, Australia, Thailand and Indonesia to attend.

Cormac Buchanan (motorsport)

The 16-year-old has been based in Spain since March after linking with AGR this season to compete in the European Talent Cup (ETC) division of the JuniorGP.

However, his potential was identified and in July promoted Buchanan to the world championship Moto3 category as a wildcard for the remaining four rounds.

Just this week his Spanish team AGR Racing re-signed the Southlander for a full campaign in 2023.

Southland taekwondo quartet

Cooper Gough, Noah Smith, Brianna Coleman and KJayne Duggan all return from a recent trip to the Oceania Games in Tahiti with a touch more luggage.

Gough won three medals - bronze in the Presidents Cup, silver in the Oceania Championships and gold in the Tahiti Open.

Smith also returned home with three medals, Coleman two and Duggan one medal.

Invercargill’s Brock Monaghan-Neutze also travelled to Tahiti as the national coach.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Southland’s Amy du Plessis is part of the Black Ferns squad contesting the women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The two Amys (rugby)

Much of the national sporting spotlight at the moment is focused on the women’s Rugby World Cup being played in New Zealand.

Two Southlanders are key members of the Black Ferns team attempting to win a world cup on home soil. They are tight-head prop Amy Rule and midfielder Amy du Plessis.

Both of their rugby journeys started while playing at high school in Southland.

Josh Evans/Liam McIntosh (rugby)

Evans, an openside flanker, and McIntosh, a tighthead prop, were both selected in the New Zealand Māori Ngā Whatukura under-18 boys team.

They both played key roles in a 37-26 win over a New Zealand under-18 Barbarians team.

Kate Heffernan (netball)

The Southern Sting midcourter has made her mark in the international arena drawing some glowing praise from her Silver Ferns netball coach Noeline Taurua following a victory over Australia this month.

“Kate Heffernan, she reminds me of an Australian wing defence, that same sort of style so one on one - where her opponent goes, she goes. I think also her connection with Whitney [Souness] on the outside, they did a power of work in our defensive structures so really happy,” Taurua said.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Kate Heffernan playing for New Zealand against Australia in the Constellation Cup.

Nikiah Rouse (softball)

Rouse is another Southland softballer on the rise following her selection in the New Zealand under-15 girls developing sox team which attended the under-15 Queensland State Championship.

Southland’s junior cyclists

Yes, this is a bit of a cop-out from me. I’m taking a bit of a blanket approach with this one but the list of impressive performances from Southland riders at the New Zealand School Track Cycling Championships is a long one.

Southland riders made the best use of competing on their hometown track with a stack load of success.

Ethan de Groot (rugby)

It wasn’t all that long a go that Southland’s de Groot was a shock ommission from the All Blacks and told by coach Ian Foster there were areas of his game that needed improving, including in the fitness department.

Four months on and de Groot is preparing to head on and end-of-year-tour as the All Blacks first choice loosehead prop.

Southland Sharks 3x3 (basketball)

The Southland Sharks are winners again in terms of the national 3x3 Schick Cup when this month it defended the tile it won in 2020 in Invercargill. There were stars right across the court (sorry half-court) for Southland.

The heroes in orange were Alonzo Burton, Dom Kelman-Poto, Tom Cowie and Dru-leo Leusogi-Ape.

Kelman-Poto firmed up his reputation as one of the country’s leading three-on-three exponents, Burton again delivered under pressure, Leusogi-Ape highlighted his immense talent, and Cowie, the hometown product, showed he belonged at that level.

Jack Taylor (rugby)

The teenage hooker was part of the New Zealand under-19 team which toured South Africa.

Other Southland lads Will Stodart and Finn Hurley – now linked with Otago – were also part of the national under-19 team.

Jacob Duffy (cricket)

Duffy started the 2022-23 domestic cricket campaign with a five-wicket haul for the Otago Volts against the Auckland Aces in Auckland.

Adrian Ayton (archery)

The Southland para archer impressed at the New Zealand Field Archery Association indoor championships recently.

Ayto won a gold medal in the veteran men’s freestyle limited compound division, and to top it off broke two national records – the inaugural NZFAA short flint round and International Field Archery Association standard indoor round.