Regional planners to champion housing and smelter retention

New Invercargill city councillor Tom Campbell has taken two clear messages to Southland’s long-term planners - champion housing progress and don’t let planning for a post-Tiwai future distract from the need to do everything possible to support the smelter staying.

Campbell had status beyond his council position when he spoke from the floor at a Beyond 2025 Southland progress report in Invercargill on Thursday.

He is the former manager of the Tiwai smelter and headed the Southland Regional Development Strategy (SoRDS), launched in 2015

That work is now being continued by the Beyond 2025 project conducted through Great South, which has been contracted to lead long-term planning for the region as part of the Government’s Southland Just Transition workplan – a project to respond to the now somewhat abated prospect of a smelter closure.

READ MORE:

* Skills hub proposed to help workers impacted if Tiwai smelter closes

* Housing main priority for Southland Beyond 2025 project

* Christopher Luxon: 'Attitude has changed tremendously at Tiwai'



Campbell said the biggest gap in the original SoRDS strategy had been that it did not sufficiently consider housing.

At the time he’d believed the commercial sector could deal with that.

“I was wrong,’’ he said.

“There’s a giant gap with housing and I think the work being done now is ... backfilling on what SoRDS did not do.’’

He asked Beyond 2025 project lead Bobbi Brown if her team was getting enough support in the housing areas.

It was, she replied. Work included a stocktake of houses throughout the region to replace anecdotal reports with accurate insights and data for the private sector, mana whenua, central and local government to make informed decisions.

As for a Tiwai, Campbell told the meeting the Just Transition planning was a bit like the New Zealand military.

“You've got to have one, but you hope you never have to use it.’’

Planners and the entire community should do all they could to support the smelter’s continuation.

Tiwai employed 1000 people, he said. A hydrogen plant would employ 80, and a data centre 40.

“They substitute in terms of using energy. They don’t substitute in terms of employment.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark – who has chosen Clark to be his deputy – told the forum it was really important to step carefully into the future and not “lose today’’ in the process.

That had proven a real trap, he said, and was one reason the Government, and to a degree local government, were “very good at planning but when you look backwards we don’t achieve a lot’’.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Beyond 2025 project lead Bobbi Brown.

Brown reported to community and business leaders on the 16 work streams under way to produce the Beyond 2025 plan scheduled for mid 2023.

The project was not trying to solve every problem itself, she said.

The aim was to make sure that across the region the objectives were clear and being pursued in a co-ordinated way, without duplications or gaps, in a framework that was robust and flexible enough to react to “wider happenings’’ including law changes.

Though she reported steady on-track progress, Brown acknowledged that it had required more evidence-gathering and research than she initially expected.