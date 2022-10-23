Council support for southern dotterel as Bird of the Year

The critically endangered southern New Zealand dotterel tūturiwhatu has picked up southern council support for its debut in the Bird of the Year competition.

This is the first year that the bird endemic to the far south, whose numbers are down to below 150, has featured in the Forest & Bird competition.

As nationwide voting gathers momentum, the Invercargill City Council and Southland District Council have come out in support and the Gore mayor-elect Ben Bell is also smiling on the cause. .

ICC parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said of all the birds on the list, the southern dotterel was perhaps the nearest endemic species to Invercargill.

The decision to weigh in was reached after speaking with Southlander Daniel Cocker, who is campaigning for the bird in a last-ditch attempt to raise awareness and secure more funding to keep our southern bird around, she said.

“We believe it is important to bring awareness to this bird that is at risk of becoming extinct. It’s always great to be able to get behind a positive local campaign that brings awareness to the precious species endemic to us here in Southland.’’

Gore’s new mayor-elect Ben Bell has shown personal support for the southern dotterel though no council decision has been announced, and the Southland District Council mayor Rob Scott has texted confirmation of support to the campaigners. The bird itself breeds only on the Rakiura/Stewart Island mountaintops.

Cocker, an Otago University zoology student, welcomed all support for the southern dotterel, which was accepted as Bird of the Year entrant after he made a case to distinguish it from the northern New Zealand dotterel, which has markedly different characteristics and does not have the southern bird’s status as critically endangered.

Voting is remains open on the Bird of the Year website until the end of the month. The southern dotterel is one of a special class of entrants who are deemed “underbirds’’ worthy of particular scrutiny.

Cocker said there had been some difficulties with supporters not realising new online voting protocols, under which people can select up to five birds, in ranked order – then are sent an email code to validate their vote.

There’s never a Bird of the Year competition without a controversy – typically a merry one mirroring the excesses of human political campaigns. The most recent, already gaining international attention, is a threat from one lobbyist of a lawsuit unless the extinct huia songbird, sacred to Māori is urgently included in the vote as a matter of posthumous justice.