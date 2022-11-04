Southland secondary school sporting success highlighted

Alex Crosbie has been named the Southland secondary school’s male senior sportsperson of the year.

Olivia Key and Alex Crosbie have respectively been named the Southland secondary school female and male senior sportspeople of the year.

The wide-ranging success and contributions that have taken place during the Southland secondary school sporting year were highlighted at an awards function at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill on Thursday night.

Crosbie claimed the senior male award after the Southland Boys’ High School Year 11 pupil’s impressive motorsport deeds.

It included Crosbie spending time in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy programme.

The judges also recognised Jon Madoc (SBHS – mixed martial arts), Levi Stout (James Hargest – disc golf) and Marley King Smith (Wakatipu – rowing) with highly commended awards.

Wakatipu High School's Olivia Key claimed the female senior secondary school sportsperson of the year award for her success in alpine skiing and rowing. Mackenzi​ Jackson (Wakatipu – karate) and Charliese Erskine (SGHS – skeet shooting).

SUPPLIED/Stuff 2022 Southland secondary school female sportsperson of the year Olivia Key.

Southland Secondary School Sport’s director Fiona Ward said the awards were a chance to recognisied the high level of sporting excellence in Southland.

Ward said there had been some disruptions from Covid-19 during term one but was pleased with the level of nominations that they received for this year’s sports.

She added the finalists came from a wide-range of sports.

ALL WINNERS

Female senior secondary school sportsperson of the year: Olivia Key (Wakatipu – skiing/rowing)

Male senior secondary school sportsperson of the year: Alex Crosbie (SBHS – motorsport)

Team of the year: Wakatipu under-16 boys coxed rowing squad

Female junior secondary school sportsperson of the year: Dani Kramers (SGHS – aerobics)

Male junior secondary school sportsperson of the year: Seth Morrow (SBHS – motocross)

Secondary school person with a disability of the year: Keegan Jackson (Aurora – table tennis/swimming)

Participation in sport: Lincoln Te Tai (SBHS), Abbie Middlemass (SGHS)

Contribution to sport: Andrew Kennedy (SBHS), Georgia Cameron (Central Southland College)