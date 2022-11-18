Jonty Carran remembered at annual Otautau rugby tournament
A special Otautau lad’s name continues to live on through a popular girls and boys Year 7 and 8 annual 10-a-side rugby tournament.
On February 28, 2016, 13-year-old Jonty Carran went to sleep and never woke up.
Countless tests followed his death in the search for why the young, healthy and athletic boy never woke up.
He was a talented young sportsperson, with rugby one of his sporting loves.
Each year a Jonty Carran Memorial rugby tournament has been played in his honour in his home town.
Teams from throughout Southland converge on Otautau for the annual 10-a-side tournament.
The fifth annual Jonty Carran Memorial tournament was held on Friday with games spread across Holt Park and the aptly named Jonty Carran Park at the Otautau School.
“It’s one way of remembering our boy Jonty Carran and his name is always going to be remembered,” Jonty’s mum Sue said at the tournament on Friday.
Sue Carran thanked everyone who supported the day, including Rugby Southland who was involved in organising it.
Twelve boys and eight girls teams took part on Friday.
Southland Girls’ High School beat hometown Otautau in the final of the girls’ section, while in the boys’ competition, it was James Hargest College who took out the tournament beating Southland Boys’ High School 47-14 in the final.