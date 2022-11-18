Jonty Carran remembered at annual Otautau rugby tournament

18:18, Nov 18 2022
Robyn Edie/Stuff
2022 Jonty Carran Memorial Year 7/8 rugby tournament held at Otautau on Friday.

A special Otautau lad’s name continues to live on through a popular girls and boys Year 7 and 8 annual 10-a-side rugby tournament.

On February 28, 2016, 13-year-old Jonty Carran went to sleep and never woke up.

Countless tests followed his death in the search for why the young, healthy and athletic boy never woke up.

He was a talented young sportsperson, with rugby one of his sporting loves.

READ MORE:
* Memorial rugby event to honour young sports star
* Jonty Carran's family still searching for answers after their son's sudden death
* Memorials for Jonty Carran unveiled at Otautau School

Central girls player Zoe Middleton being tackled by a James Hargest College player at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Central girls player Zoe Middleton being tackled by a James Hargest College player at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau.

Each year a Jonty Carran Memorial rugby tournament has been played in his honour in his home town.

Teams from throughout Southland converge on Otautau for the annual 10-a-side tournament.

The fifth annual Jonty Carran Memorial tournament was held on Friday with games spread across Holt Park and the aptly named Jonty Carran Park at the Otautau School.

“It’s one way of remembering our boy Jonty Carran and his name is always going to be remembered,” Jonty’s mum Sue said at the tournament on Friday.

Sue Carran thanked everyone who supported the day, including Rugby Southland who was involved in organising it.

Fiordland College relaxing between games. It was the first year the college had competed in Jonty Carran Memorial tournament.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Fiordland College relaxing between games. It was the first year the college had competed in Jonty Carran Memorial tournament.

Twelve boys and eight girls teams took part on Friday.

Southland Girls’ High School beat hometown Otautau in the final of the girls’ section, while in the boys’ competition, it was James Hargest College who took out the tournament beating Southland Boys’ High School 47-14 in the final.

James Hargest College player tries to get past a Southland Boys’ High School tackler during the boys final at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau. James Hargest won.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
James Hargest College player tries to get past a Southland Boys’ High School tackler during the boys final at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau. James Hargest won.
Southland Boys’ High School pupils walking between Holt Park and the Jonty Carran Park ground at Otautau school.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Southland Boys’ High School pupils walking between Holt Park and the Jonty Carran Park ground at Otautau school.
Central girls players, from left, Libby Mitchell, Maddy Dodds, and Thea Barnes watching their team mates in action.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Central girls players, from left, Libby Mitchell, Maddy Dodds, and Thea Barnes watching their team mates in action.
Drummond Limehills Star player Ryan Saunders of Limehills about to the tackled by Longford green player Cruz Swain of Gore.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Drummond Limehills Star player Ryan Saunders of Limehills about to the tackled by Longford green player Cruz Swain of Gore.
The late Jonty Carran’s sister Libby and mum Sue at the Jonty Carran Memorial Year 7 and 8 rugby tournament.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
The late Jonty Carran’s sister Libby and mum Sue at the Jonty Carran Memorial Year 7 and 8 rugby tournament.
Will Abernethy, left, of Gore playing for Longford Green against Drummond-Limehills-Star.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Will Abernethy, left, of Gore playing for Longford Green against Drummond-Limehills-Star.
Otautau School pupils Tristan Morris, 10, Angus Levett, 10, and Jacob Calvert, 9, watching the Jonty Carran Memorial tournament action at Otautau.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
Otautau School pupils Tristan Morris, 10, Angus Levett, 10, and Jacob Calvert, 9, watching the Jonty Carran Memorial tournament action at Otautau.
James Hargest College and Southland Boys’ High school players shake hands at the end of the boys final.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
James Hargest College and Southland Boys’ High school players shake hands at the end of the boys final.
St Peter’s College, Gore, players waiting to play a game at the Jonty Carran Memorial tournament in Otautau.
Robyn Edie/Stuff
St Peter’s College, Gore, players waiting to play a game at the Jonty Carran Memorial tournament in Otautau.
 