Jonty Carran remembered at annual Otautau rugby tournament

A special Otautau lad’s name continues to live on through a popular girls and boys Year 7 and 8 annual 10-a-side rugby tournament.

On February 28, 2016, 13-year-old Jonty Carran went to sleep and never woke up.

Countless tests followed his death in the search for why the young, healthy and athletic boy never woke up.

He was a talented young sportsperson, with rugby one of his sporting loves.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Central girls player Zoe Middleton being tackled by a James Hargest College player at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau.

Each year a Jonty Carran Memorial rugby tournament has been played in his honour in his home town.

Teams from throughout Southland converge on Otautau for the annual 10-a-side tournament.

The fifth annual Jonty Carran Memorial tournament was held on Friday with games spread across Holt Park and the aptly named Jonty Carran Park at the Otautau School.

“It’s one way of remembering our boy Jonty Carran and his name is always going to be remembered,” Jonty’s mum Sue said at the tournament on Friday.

Sue Carran thanked everyone who supported the day, including Rugby Southland who was involved in organising it.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Fiordland College relaxing between games. It was the first year the college had competed in Jonty Carran Memorial tournament.

Twelve boys and eight girls teams took part on Friday.

Southland Girls’ High School beat hometown Otautau in the final of the girls’ section, while in the boys’ competition, it was James Hargest College who took out the tournament beating Southland Boys’ High School 47-14 in the final.

Robyn Edie/Stuff James Hargest College player tries to get past a Southland Boys’ High School tackler during the boys final at the Jonty Carran Memorial 10-a-side rugby tournament at Otautau. James Hargest won.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Boys’ High School pupils walking between Holt Park and the Jonty Carran Park ground at Otautau school.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Central girls players, from left, Libby Mitchell, Maddy Dodds, and Thea Barnes watching their team mates in action.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Drummond Limehills Star player Ryan Saunders of Limehills about to the tackled by Longford green player Cruz Swain of Gore.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The late Jonty Carran’s sister Libby and mum Sue at the Jonty Carran Memorial Year 7 and 8 rugby tournament.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Will Abernethy, left, of Gore playing for Longford Green against Drummond-Limehills-Star.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Otautau School pupils Tristan Morris, 10, Angus Levett, 10, and Jacob Calvert, 9, watching the Jonty Carran Memorial tournament action at Otautau.

Robyn Edie/Stuff James Hargest College and Southland Boys’ High school players shake hands at the end of the boys final.