Latest Three Waters moves clarify only how imprecise Govt planning is - Mooney

More haste than foresight was reflected in the latest moves of the Government’s Three Waters reforms, being pushed through Parliament under urgency, according to National’s water spokesperson, Southland MP Joseph Mooney.

Amid the crowded agenda, the Government has sought what it says are clarifications to aspects of the Water Service Entities legislation.

Mooney has raised a raft of concerns, one regarding the requirement for the four new water service entities to give effect to Te Mana o te Wai - the fundamental importance of water in te ao Māori .

Questioning Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a select committee on Tuesday, Mooney said the Government’s freshwater policy in 2020 spelt out a hierarchy of obligations under Te Mana o te Wai.

The first was prioritising the health and wellbeing of water, he said.

The health needs of people – with “such as drinking water” added in parentheses – was listed as secondary.

Third-ranked was the ability of people and communities to provide for their social, economic and cultural wellbeing.

“If the hierarchy of obligations sets the health of the water above the need for people to drink, and above the need for people to make a living, how can that be reconciled?’’ Mooney asked.

The reforms made it clear that all persons exercising duties, functions or powers under the Act must give effect to Te Mana o te Wai, he said.

Mahuta replied that the reason for the hierarchy, which she acknowledged roughly went “water, people, then communities’’ was that if we wanted the sustainable and efficient use of water, we had to make sure we were not taking more than we need.

Water security would be an issue for New Zealand because of climate change, she said.

“In order to protect the ecosystem then there must be at least a minimum ecological use range that we recognise before we start taking water for drinking ,for irrigation, for horticultural purposes, for growth and development.

The sustainable use of water was an issue for everybody, not just Māori, Mahuta said.

Speaking on Wednesday during a brief break in the House debate, Mooney said the hierarchy of obligations, still lacking clarity in their application, and hastily pushed through Parliament, would lead to “some telling issues’’ in future.

As well, a focus on giving effect to principles of the Treaty of Waitangi lacked focus on what the specific principles were.

The Government had at one point addressed issues of rights and interests by simply pointing to the findings of a case, the New Zealand Māori Council versus the Attorney-General, 2013.

But was a 151 paragraph decision - an example of the lack of precision and clarity in Government legislation, he said.