Clutha council launches tetra pak recycling trial
Tetra pak cartons, often used to package the likes of juice, soy milk and liquid stock, will be diverted from landfill and sent for recycling into building materials under a trial launched by the Clutha District Council.
More properly called liquid paper board cartons, the packs are a composite of cardboard, plastic and aluminium.
The council has approved a trial to send them to Hamilton to be recycled into a plasterboard substitute.
Its waste minimisation officer Laura Gourley said the initiative to divert these products from the waste stream was helping New Zealand to build a more circular economy, creating low-carbon products that re-entered the local supply chain, eliminating further waste.
READ MORE:
* Coffee cups and cartons used to create new building material
* Tough-to-recycle yet green: milk cartons are the climate-friendliest packs
* Tetra Pak cartons will be able to be recycled in NZ by the end of 2019
Packaging could be dropped off at Mt Cooee Landfill and at three Balclutha businesses – Cafe 55, the Gate, and Le Bocal.
It was important that people cleaned and cut open the packaging so it was flat, and to remember that couldn’t just be put into their yellow-lidded wheelie bins, but needed to be recycled at the drop-off points.
The trial was being funded through waste levy funding and the council would assess it in November next year.