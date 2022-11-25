Clutha council launches tetra pak recycling trial

Tetra pak​ cartons, often used to package the likes of juice, soy milk and liquid stock, will be diverted from landfill and sent for recycling into building materials under a trial launched by the Clutha District Council.

More properly called liquid paper board cartons, the packs are a composite of cardboard, plastic and aluminium.

The council has approved a trial to send them to Hamilton to be recycled into a plasterboard substitute.

Its waste minimisation officer Laura Gourley said the initiative to divert these products from the waste stream was helping New Zealand to build a more circular economy, creating low-carbon products that re-entered the local supply chain, eliminating further waste.

Packaging could be dropped off at Mt Cooee Landfill and at three Balclutha businesses – Cafe 55, the Gate, and Le Bocal​.

It was important that people cleaned and cut open the packaging so it was flat, and to remember that couldn’t just be put into their yellow-lidded wheelie bins, but needed to be recycled at the drop-off points.

The trial was being funded through waste levy funding and the council would assess it in November next year.