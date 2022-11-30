SDC euthanises three committees - full council to meet fortnightly

New Southland District Mayor Rob Scott’s streamlined meeting structure is in place – the full council will meet fortnightly instead of six-weekly, and three of the four major committees have been given the chop.

Scott’s changes passed unchallenged when the council met on November 30.

He had signalled the overhaul beforehand as a means for swifter decision-making, preventing duplications, and giving councillors a ”wider lens’’ on all the issues facing the district.

He also wanted a blueprint “to show Wellington how to run local government really well,’’ he told councillors at the meeting.

That mean reflecting Southland district’s strong desire for a localised approach using community boards.

He called it a “grassroots-upwards’’ system.

“I want to keep it as simple as possible and make it really easy for people to work with the council, including staff, community boards and councillors.’’

The councillors accepted the recommendation in the meeting agenda to note “that the mayor has exercised his power’’ under the Local Government Act.

Under the new system, the Finance and Assurance committee remains. It will comprise all the councillors and mayor, with non-councillor Bruce Robertson retained as an independent chair, a position he held in the previous term.

Scott acknowledged Robertson’s skills and expertise in that role.

Three committees are gone – services and assets; community and strategy, and regulatory and consents.

Though no councillor dissented, Cr Don Byars​ did make clear his intention to challenge one of the finance committee’s major strategies – borrowing to invest in the money market.

“I don’t think that’s particularly prudent given (that) that borrowing is unnecessary,’’ he said.

Scott said that was a discussion to take into the finance committee.

The new system is not necessarily locked into place the entire term ahead.

The council resolution noted that Scott was considering whether or not to establish additional committees, and may choose to do so in the coming year.