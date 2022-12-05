First land-based commercial whitebait farm launches in Bluff

Whitebait commercially and sustainably available year-round – how does that sound?

It’s a prospect with the launch of New Zealand’s first land-based commercial whitebait farm in Bluff on Monday.

The operation would be capable of taking pressure off wild fisheries and boosting wild stocks.

A 16-year project led by Manāki Whitebait has outgrown its Warkworth facility to relocate to the site of the former Ocean Beach meat works.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Adult whitebait fish – parents of the delicacy – at New Zealand's first land-based whitebait farm, now launched in Bluff.

Manāki is owned by Tahu Whaoa Group Holdings, the commercial arm of the Ngāti Tahu-Ngāti Whaoa Runanga Trust.

The Manāki team had hit upon the right formula to ensure a year-round supply of whitebait, the Ministry for Primary Industries’ director of investment programmes Steve Penno said at the launch.

The ministry recently invested nearly $1 million from its Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund into the project.

This was matched by Manāki’s owner, Tahu Whaoa Group Holdings, and investors in the Ocean Beach site, which has also developed as the base for other major aquaculture projects in paua and seaweed.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Manāki’s project manager Paul Decker says the project has been an enormous undertaking so far.

Manāki’s project manager Paul Decker said the Warkworth research identified the giant kōkopu as the only commercially viable species and had built up a resource of 50,000 breeding adults.

That was extraordinary given the Department of Conservation estimated the wild population to be between 20,000 and 80,000, he said.

”It’s been an enormous undertaking to get to this point. It’s been 16 years of not-easy – and a lot of fish gave their lives for us to get here.

”We’re really excited to lead the way with farmed whitebait that will provide a year-round supply of whitebait to consumers, reduce the pressure on wild fishing stocks, be able to supply fish for restoration projects, and provide new jobs for the local community.’’

The Bluff facility was testing key factors as the system was scaling up – egg fertilisation rates, hatch rates, harvest ratios, biomass and water change levels to achieve optimum survival and optimum feed.

Decker said Manāki expected the industry to develop with “quite a few extra farms throughout the country in future – and we’d like to help lead that’’.

The aim was to supply fresh whitebait for consumption from next February, but he estimated that it would be six months before the product started reaching the wider market, and probably two years to reach the point where whitebait were regularly in the restaurant industry.

There was export potential, too, but local demand would take precedence.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Paul Decker, centre, speaks during the official opening.

Decker said the decision was made to relocate to Bluff because there was already a licenced fish facility there and easy access to freshwater and seawater.

“This is essential for breeding whitebait as we need to be able to replicate their journey from river to the ocean.”

The Bluff site employed six full-time staff and as it grew a roster of 30 or 40 for the seven-day-a-week operation would not be unreasonable.

Penno said the project supported many of the Government’s goals and food and fibre sector’s Fit for a Better World roadmap aimed at lifting productivity, sustainability and creating jobs to drive the economy.

“It also fits with the Aquaculture Strategy, which has a goal of $3 billion in annual sales by 2035 following a sustainable growth pathway and using innovation to add value.”